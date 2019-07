- The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour rolls into Waseca, Minnesota Wednesday where the Waseca Braves will play host to the Wanamingo Jacks at historic Tink Larson Field.

In 2016, a fire destroyed the field's iconic grandstand, built in 1938. The fire was determined to be an arson. No arrests have been made.

Following the arson, donations poured in from community members and the Minneosta Twins. The $2 million rebuild reopened in 2018.

First pitch between the Braves and the Jacks is at 7:30 p.m.

Waseca Braves vs. Wanamingo Jacks

Tink Larson Field, 400 7th Avenue NE, Waseca, MN

Driving Directions: Take I-35 south from the cities to MN-60 in Faribault. Follow MN-60 to Waseca. Once in Waseca, head East on 7th Street NE.

FOX 9 will be broadcasting live starting at 5 p.m. and FOX 9 Sports will continue broadcasting live after the game. And, this year, we're bringing FOX 9 Town Ball Tour can koozies to keep your drinks cold.

