- The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads up I-94 to Cold Spring, Minnesota for tonight’s game where the Cold Spring Springers will host the Sauk Rapids Cyclones. FOX 9 will be broadcasting live from Cold Spring Baseball Park starting at 5 p.m.

Like all of the FOX 9 Town Ball stops, Cold Spring has no shortage of stories to tell. The story of Bryce Holthaus in particular is one you wont want to miss.

Bryce was a 10-year-old bat boy for the Springers until his sudden death in 2016. While players on the team admit they were broken after his loss, they continue to honor his memory at the ballpark all summer long.

Cold Spring Springers vs Sauk Rapids Cyclones

Cold Spring Baseball Park, 700 1st Street S, Cold Spring, MN

Driving directions: (From the Twin Cities) Hop on I-94 W. Take MN-23 W at St. Joseph Township. Follow MN-23 to Cold Spring. Take a right on Red River Ave S. Then left on 1st St S. Then you can’t miss it!

FOX 9 will be broadcasting live starting at 5 p.m. and FOX 9 Sports will continue broadcasting live after the game. And, this year, we're bringing FOX 9 Town Ball Tour can koozies to keep your drinks cold.

Can’t make it tonight? Here are the other stops along the Fox 9 Town Ball Tour.

2019 FOX 9 TOWN BALL TOUR LOCATIONS

JUNE 19: Howard Lake Orphans

vs Cokato Kernels

Memorial Park (“The Orphanage”), 101 10th Ave, Howard Lake, MN

JUNE 26: Glencoe Brewers

vs Young America Cardinals

Vollmer Field, 100 Desoto Avenue S, Glencoe, MN

JULY 3: New Ulm Brewers

vs St. Clair Wood Ducks

Johnson Park, 500 N. German Street, New Ulm, MN

JULY 10: Waseca Braves

vs Wanamingo Jacks

Tink Larson Field, 400 7th Avenue NE, Waseca, MN

JULY 17: Chanhassen Red Birds

vs Minnetonka Millers

Red Bird Stadium, 2200 Lyman Blvd, Chanhassen, MN