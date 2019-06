- The FOX 9 Town Ball Tour kicks off tonight when the Arlington A’s take on the St. Clair Wood Ducks. We will be broadcasting live from the Arlington Ball Park starting at 5 p.m. Join us!

Driving directions: (From the Twin Cities) Get on I-35W S. Merge onto MN-62 W. Keep left at the fork to stay on US-212 W. Take US-212 W to MN-25 S/MN-5 W in Young America Township. Follow MN-5 W to Douglas Street in Arlington.

FOX 9 will be broadcasting live starting at 5 p.m. and FOX 9 Sports will continue broadcasting live after the game. And, this year, we're bringing FOX 9 Town Ball Tour can koozies to keep your drinks cold.

See you at the ballpark!

2019 FOX 9 TOWN BALL TOUR LOCATIONS

JUNE 5: Arlington A’s

vs St. Clair Wood Ducks

Arlington Ball Park, 197 Douglas Street, Arlington, MN

JUNE 12: Cold Spring Springers

vs Sauk Rapids Cyclones

Cold Spring Baseball Park, 700 1st Street S, Cold Spring, MN

JUNE 19: Howard Lake Orphans

vs Cokato Kernels

Memorial Park (“The Orphanage”), 101 10th Ave, Howard Lake, MN

JUNE 26: Glencoe Brewers

vs Young America Cardinals

Vollmer Field, 100 Desoto Avenue S, Glencoe, MN

JULY 3: New Ulm Brewers

vs St. Clair Wood Ducks

Johnson Park, 500 N. German Street, New Ulm, MN

JULY 10: Waseca Braves

vs Wanamingo Jacks

Tink Larson Field, 400 7th Avenue NE, Waseca, MN

JULY 17: Chanhassen Red Birds

vs Minnetonka Millers

Red Bird Stadium, 2200 Lyman Blvd, Chanhassen, MN