Four kidneys, one heart found at Detroit wastewater plant: source

- More organs have been found at a water treatment plant in Detroit.

A total of four kidneys and one heart have been found at the Great Lakes Water Authority's Water Resource Recovery Facility on West Jefferson, a source tells FOX 2.

The organs have been found over the last couple of weeks in an area that filters out debris before the water gets treated.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine if the organs are human.

The source tells FOX 2 the heart was discovered on December 23.

Third organ found at Detroit wastewater plant

The facility where the organs have been found is formerly known as the Wastewater Treatment Plant, and is located at 9300 W. Jefferson Ave.

Authorities there have said the discoveries have not affected the water treatment process.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.