Missing Alexandria teen Jasmine Block found, 3 arrested in connection with month-long disappearance

- The missing 15-year-old girl from Alexandria, Minnesota, has been found after nearly a month. Jasmine Block was last seen on Aug. 8 at her home on the 200 block of North McKay Avenue.

According to Alexandria police, Block was found in rural Grant County, Minnesota and was treated for minor injuries at the Douglas County Hospital. She has been reunited with her family.

Police said they have arrested three people in connection to Block's disappearance, and they believe releasing the names would jeopardize the ongoing investigation. Pending the overnight investigation, they wrote, more information will be released on Wednesday. A 2 p.m. news conference has been scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple agencies including the FBI, BCA and Minnesota Department of Corrections are assisting in the investigation. Wednesday morning, the Minnesota BCA officially canceled its statewide missing person alert for Jasmine Block.