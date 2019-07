- Fort Snelling State Park will remain closed through the Fourth of July while staff continue to clean up the park after major flooding this spring, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Monday.

The popular park has been closed since mid-March due to flooding from heavy snow and a lot of rain. The park sits at the confluence of the Minnesota and Mississippi rivers as well as several lakes, most of which flooded.

The water has receded, but the DNR says staff are still assessing damages to areas that have just recently become accessible again. Staff are currently removing silt from roads and trails, fixing the beach, sanitizing buildings and moving the fishing pier back into place, among other things.

The park cannot safely reopen until those projects are complete. The DNR does not have a firm date for when the park will reopen.