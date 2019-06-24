As the United States Department of State reveals another American tourist death in the Dominican Republic, a Minnesota woman is sharing her story and raising concerns of her own.

“I don’t remember any more than that first hour and half there,” said Kelly Lichtanski of Coon Rapids.

Lichtanski says her all-inclusive trip to the Dominican Republic in October with her best friend, Therese Mickelson, was supposed to take her mind off the recent death of her husband.