Former President Barack Obama ‘Most Admired Man' 10th year in a row, Gallup poll says

- A new poll says Americans find former President Barack Obama to be the “Most Admired Man” and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to be the “Most Admired Woman.”

Barack Obama claimed the honor for the 10th year in a row while Clinton retained her title for the 16th year in a row. The poll, conducted by Gallup, has been conducted since 1946.

According to Gallup, 17 percent of those polled said Barack Obama was the man they admired the most, while 14 percent said President Donald Trump, who came in second. Pope Francis came in third with 3 percent and Rev. Billy Graham, Sen. John McCain and Elon Musk scored 2 percent each.

Barack Obama’s numbers were down from 22 percent the previous year, but he was the first former president to win since Dwight D. Eisenhower did so in 1967 and 1968.

Clinton came in at 9 percent, which was her lowest since 2002 when she received 7 percent. She has claimed the title 22 times, more than anyone else. Michelle Obama came in second place for women with 7 percent, followed by Oprah Winfrey with 4 percent.

First lady Melania Trump registered a 1 percent, which tied her with Condoleezza Rice, Nikki Haley, Duchess Kate Middleton and Beyonce.

Gallup said its poll was conducted from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11 with a random sample of 1,049 adults, aged 18 and older, living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.