href="http://www.fox9.com/investigators">Investigators</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/politics">Politics and Government</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/education">Education</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> graves"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/cottage-grove-cemetery-wants-families-to-remove-keepsakes-from-loved-ones-graves">Cottage Grove Cemetery wants families to remove keepsakes from loved ones' graves</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/news/mall-of-america-worker-police-captain-honored-for-life-saving-heroics"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/9%20P%20-%20OFFICERS%20IN%20MOA%20INCIDENT%20HONORED_00.00.43.00_1559872775433.png_7362071_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Mall of America worker, police captain honored for life-saving heroics"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/mall-of-america-worker-police-captain-honored-for-life-saving-heroics">Mall of America worker, police captain honored for life-saving heroics</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/news/minneapolis-man-goes-to-work-at-everett-s-food-market-on-90th-birthday"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/7S%20NEVER%20MISSED%20A%20DAY%20OF%20WORK%20_00.00.01.20_1559869985147.png_7361665_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Minneapolis man goes to work at Everett's Food Market on 90th birthday"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/minneapolis-man-goes-to-work-at-everett-s-food-market-on-90th-birthday">Minneapolis man goes to work at Everett's Food Market on 90th birthday</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kmsp/news/politics/2020-democratic-hopefuls-debate-al-franken-s-resignation"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/Al_Franken_becomes_litmus_test_for_Democ_0_7361281_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Al Franken becomes #MeToo ‘political football' for 2020 Democrats"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kmsp/news/politics/2020-democratic-hopefuls-debate-al-franken-s-resignation">Al Franken becomes #MeToo ‘political football' for 2020 Democrats</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/cottage-grove-cemetery-wants-families-to-remove-keepsakes-from-loved-ones-graves">Cottage Grove Cemetery wants families to remove keepsakes from loved ones' graves</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/mall-of-america-worker-police-captain-honored-for-life-saving-heroics">Mall of America worker, police captain honored for life-saving heroics</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/minneapolis-man-goes-to-work-at-everett-s-food-market-on-90th-birthday">Minneapolis man goes to work at Everett's Food Market on 90th birthday</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/politics/2020-democratic-hopefuls-debate-al-franken-s-resignation">Al Franken becomes #MeToo ‘political football' for 2020 Democrats</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/rally-being-held-in-support-of-former-minneapolis-police-officer-noor">Rally held in support of former Minneapolis Police Officer Noor</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kmsp/news/boy-with-autism-has-verbal-breakthrough-thanks-to-old-town-road-">Boy with <article> <section id="story411239906" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411239906" data-article-version="1.0">Former Minneapolis Police Officer Noor to be sentenced Friday</h1> </header> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <figcaption>Photo Courtesy: Hennepin County Jail</figcaption> </figure> </aside> https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/30/noor%20verdict%20mug_large_1556670335344.jpg_7193122_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/30/noor%20verdict%20mug_large_1556670335344.jpg_7193122_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo Courtesy: Hennepin County Jail" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo Courtesy: Hennepin County Jail</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411239906-404158293" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/30/noor%20verdict%20mug_large_1556670335344.jpg_7193122_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 05:15PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 09:58PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 09:58PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411239906" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - Former Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor is set to be sentenced Friday morning after a jury found him guilty in the shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a south Minneapolis resident and Australian native.</p><p>In April, a <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/mohamed-noor-found-guilty-on-3rd-degree-murder-2nd-degree-manslaughter">jury convicted Noor</a> of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the 2017 fatal shooting. Damond had reported a possible sexual assault to police. The shooting happened when Damond approached the police squad car on the driver's side. Noor, who was in the passenger seat, shot her. She was unarmed.</p><p>During the trial, Noor <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/mohamed-noor-repeatedly-testifies-shooting-damond-was-split-second-decision-">repeatedly testified</a> he "had to make a split-second decision to protect [his] partner.” </p><p>Under sentencing guidelines, Noor faces up to 15 years in prison, but his defense team has been arguing for a shorter sentence due to his lack of a criminal history and impact on the community. This week, the defense filed 44 <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/ahead-of-sentencing-noor-s-attorneys-file-letters-of-support-call-for-shorter-sentence">letters written in support of Noor</a>. Supporters of Noor also <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/rally-being-held-in-support-of-former-minneapolis-police-officer-noor">held a rally</a> Thursday night as part of a "grassroots effort to seek justice for all citizens."</p><p>Following the jury's decision, her family members said they were "satisfied" with the verdict, but remained critical of police and their response to the incident. Since the trial, the Ruszczyk family <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/minneapolis-city-council-agrees-to-historic-20-million-settlement-with-justine-damond-s-family">settled a lawsuit</a> with City of Minneapolis for $20 million, making it the largest settlement involving the Minneapolis Police Department.</p><p>Sources told FOX 9 that the Ruszczyk family from Australia will not be present for sentencing on Friday. Their attorney, Bob Bennett, will be reading victim impact statements their behalf. A video will also be played in court to showcase Justine’s beauty and humanity before she was shot and killed. Her fiancé, Don Damond, is planning to be in court to deliver his victim impact statement personally.</p><p><strong>The shooting </strong></p><p>At 11:27 p.m. on July 15, 2017, Damond called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her house on the 5000 block of Washburn Avenue in Minneapolis’ Fulton neighborhood. </p><p><a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/-treat-her-body-with-dignity-justine-damond-s-fiance-gives-emotional-account-of-shooting-aftermath">In his testimony</a>, Justine’s fiancé, Don Damond, told the court that he had received a call from her a few minutes prior in which she told him she thought she could hear a woman possibly being sexually assaulted. He said he told her to call the police and stay put. That was the last time he heard from her. </p><p>At 11:35 p.m., Justine called 911 again and said no one had arrived and she was worried they got the address wrong. </p><p>According to the charges, Noor and his partner, Matthew Harrity, entered the alley on 50th Street in their squad car at 11:37 p.m. Harrity was driving. </p><p>They neared the end of the alley at 11:39 p.m. Noor entered “Code 4” into the squad computer, which meant the officers were safe and needed no assistance.</p><p>A few seconds later, Harrity <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/noor-trial-bca-agents-testify-on-damond-shooting-investigation">reportedly heard a thump</a> on the back of the squad car, which startled the officers. The “thump” was <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/prosecutors-doubt-thump-on-squad-car-in-opening-statement-of-mohamed-noor-trial">disputed by prosecutors</a>. Harrity <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/noor-trial-partner-testifies-says-damond-s-911-call-had-him-ready-for-anything-">testified that he was reaching for his gun</a> when Noor reached across him and fired a shot through the open driver’s side window. </p><p>Noor fatally shot Justine at 11:40 p.m.—13 minutes after the first 911 call. </p><p>Harrity got out of the squad and helped guide Justine to the ground. The officers attempted to provide aid to her, but she died at the scene. </p><p>The officers were wearing body cameras, but <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/noor-trial-chief-arradondo-testifies-says-body-cameras-should-have-been-on-per-policy">did not turn them on until after the shooting</a>. It's because they say they weren't told about it." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cottage Grove Cemetery wants families to remove keepsakes from loved ones' graves</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 09:18PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 09:53PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A change in policy at a Cottage Grove Cemetery has some families who visit upset and it's not just because their keepsakes were moved. It's because they say they weren't told about it.</p><p>Stones, statues, pots of flowers, all from grave sites at Cottage Grove Cemetery will be removed under the changes. The superintendent tells us that now that the cemetery is under new management, the rules have changed. As a result, keepsakes have been collected, and will be collected in order to maintain the property.</p><p>Visitors of the Cottage Grove Cemetery are seeking compromise and compassion after hearing things they’ve placed on loved one’s grave sites over the years are no longer allowed.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mall-of-america-worker-police-captain-honored-for-life-saving-heroics" title="Mall of America worker, police captain honored for life-saving heroics" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/Mall_of_America_worker__police_captain_h_0_7362603_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/Mall_of_America_worker__police_captain_h_0_7362603_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/Mall_of_America_worker__police_captain_h_0_7362603_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/Mall_of_America_worker__police_captain_h_0_7362603_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/Mall_of_America_worker__police_captain_h_0_7362603_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="When little Landen was thrown from the third floor of the Mall of America back in April, it didn’t just affect him and his family." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mall of America worker, police captain honored for life-saving heroics</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Maury Glover, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 08:40PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 10:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>When little Landen was thrown from the third floor of the Mall of America back in April, it didn’t just affect him and his family.</p><p>“What just happened?” asked Lashone Caldwell. “That was my initial reaction.”</p><p>Caldwell was working at the Lids store on the third floor when she watched in horror as Emmanuel Aranda ran past her, picked up the 5-year-old and threw him from the balcony.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/minneapolis-man-goes-to-work-at-everett-s-food-market-on-90th-birthday" title="Minneapolis man goes to work at Everett's Food Market on 90th birthday" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/Minneapolis_man_goes_to_work_at_Everett__0_7362475_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/Minneapolis_man_goes_to_work_at_Everett__0_7362475_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/Minneapolis_man_goes_to_work_at_Everett__0_7362475_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/Minneapolis_man_goes_to_work_at_Everett__0_7362475_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/Minneapolis_man_goes_to_work_at_Everett__0_7362475_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Minneapolis man is proving that age isn’t stopping him from doing what he loves." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Minneapolis man goes to work at Everett's Food Market on 90th birthday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 08:09PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 09:58PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Minneapolis man is proving that age isn’t stopping him from doing what he loves.</p><p>Jack Pflepsen is the owner of Everett’s Food Market and Thursday he celebrated his 90th birthday.</p><p>Pflepsen bought the market back in 1956 and since, he’s rarely missed a day of work.</p> 