- A former East Ridge wrestling coach spoke out Thursday night after he was let go by the school last month.

Matt Everson says, however, that he was wrongly accused.

The accusations range from eligibility to insubordination and unprofessional conduct, according to the district.

Those reasons were laid out in a letter last month from the school board when Everson, or “Evo” as he’s known, found out his contract as head wrestling coach at the school would not be renewed.

Thursday was his chance to respond to that decision in front of the school board. Others in support of the coach also had a chance to speak during public comment to try to convince them to change their minds and reinstate the coach.

Allegations against Everson include not listening to the AD and contacting a family who was looking to move into the district. He is also accused of violating the chain of command and getting involved in eligibility issues.

Parents, current wrestlers and Coach Everson himself got in front of the board to try and clear the coach’s name.

“Evo, I consider the best role model I’ve ever had throughout high school and that’s not just as coach,” said William Hones, a senior wrestler.

“I think it’s safe to say most people don’t end their coaching tenure like this but make no mistake, I don’t stand here today asking you to rescind your decision or reinstate my coaching contract. I stand before you to reclaim my honor, character and good name.”

The meeting did have to adjourn for a few moments after things got a bit heated during comments made by the school districts’ lawyers, when some of the parents spoke up.

There is no word yet if Everson will be reinstated.