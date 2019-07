- Over 100 flights have been delayed and another eight have been cancelled at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Monday night due to severe weather.

Departing flights are delayed an average of 1 hour, 3 minutes Monday, accoridng to Flight Aware.

All inbound flights were grounded at their origin until 8 p.m. due to the storm and now face delays of over 2 hours, 8 minutes.

For flights already airborne due to arrive at MSP this evening, an average delay of 45 minutes has been reported by Flight Aware.

This information was updated at 8:55 p.m. Monday

