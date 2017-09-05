Fisherman saves citizen after car locks driver inside, rolls into lake

- While attempting to launch a jet ski at the boat launch of Bald Eagle Lake this weekend, a vehicle lost power, trapping the driver inside as it rolled back into the lake. Luckily, a good Samaritan fisherman jumped to the rescue.

According to the Ramsey County sheriff's office, the nearby fisherman "tried ramming their boat into the vehicle's rear window." After the attempt failed, the fisherman used an oar to smash the rear window and successfully freed the person from the semi-submerged car. No one was injured in the incident.

Dive team members were called out to recover the vehicle.