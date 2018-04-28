First teacher presented with Fox 9's Top Teacher Award 2018

- Every hundreds of teachers are nominated by their peers, parents and students for Fox 9’s Top Teacher Award.

Nine teachers receive the award. This year’s first Fox 9 Teacher Award was presented to Mrs. Mary Linehan, a PE teacher at Greenwood Elementary in River Falls, Wisconsin.

Linehan’s nominator said she positively influences students, because no matter their ability level she makes learning meaningful and fun for all of her students. From dance tests, to balloon roundup, to creating snowmen with hula-hoops, to American Ninja Warrior week, to “turkey hunts” just before Thanksgiving, Linehan’s activities leave students talking for days, and sometimes even years.

A gym full of students and teachers were there to celebrate Mrs. Linehan’s honor, an award that brought tears to her eyes.

As a Fox 9 Top Teacher, Linehan’s school will receive $900 from Royal Credit Union. Linehan will also receive a Subway sandwich party for 50 friends and of course, a crystal apple award to place on her desk.

Congratulations, Mrs. Linehan!

