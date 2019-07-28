While the fire caused damage to the rest of the home, the bedroom appeared to be untouched.
"Take a look at this bedroom and the near-pristine shape it is in," writes the fire department.
Experts say closing your door can slow the spread of a fire but also can reduce the amount of toxic smoke, created by burning synthetic materials, increase oxygen levels, and lower the temperature in the room.
A video from the UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute shows how much smoke a closed door can block. In that demonstration, the open room quickly fills with smoke, eventually going black, while the process takes significantly longer in the closed room.
Posted Jul 28 2019 07:39PM CDT
Updated Jul 28 2019 08:06PM CDT
The Minneapolis Police Department says it had to leave more than 6,700 serious calls unanswered in the last year.
According to data from the department, 6,776 “priority one” calls came into the department for which they did not have an officer to send to the scene. The data was collected between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019.
This comes as MPD says it has seen more shootings and violence over past years. Priority one calls include sexual assaults, shootings, robberies in progress and domestic violence situations.
Posted Jul 28 2019 05:07PM CDT
Updated Jul 28 2019 07:15PM CDT
Xcel Energy is reporting about 1,600 customers across Minnesota are without power in areas hit by severe weather Sunday .
In Silver Lake alone, there were 573 customers reported without power.
To the east, about 330 customers are without power in Scandia, Minn. after the same storm moved through Sunday.
Posted Jul 28 2019 03:26PM CDT
Updated Jul 28 2019 07:25PM CDT
Storms Sunday afternoon may have brought several tornadoes to the area with more possible as a tornado watch remains in effect across the Twin Cities metro and other areas.
As of 6:30 p.m., there were no active tornado warnings. The National Weather Service has also cancelled the tornado watch for the Twin Cities Metro. However, the watch for eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin remains.
Another shot of the reported tornado near Silver Lake, shot by Garret Zenanko along Highway 7. pic.twitter.com/eypOQbmcll