<strong class='dateline'>COON RAPIDS, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - The difference a closed door makes... A photo from the Coon Rapids Fire Department is highlighting why firefighters say you should sleep with your bedroom door shut.</p> <p>The <a href="https://www.facebook.com/CoonRapidsFireMN/posts/2276294775741305?__xts__%5B0%5D=68.ARAYgfcCMV3YHQOTI6NgqaaxrAsBOtKaHF7ZW0FEY7dfuYFcpqa8bbgWj8M0GhOwZtStTV5hoQvNR7eKBuYvv6KXDOmXfh3DphyWpiVLBHam7xJmjTpillovBPVFaKjqhJEkTOr1Lj2zPfuyH7kDv0qUZ2cixY3YbipmqUJtOYiuenoNqKFmDYlnnGCRZF4SZ_u9CePBGLbiSspiJwSp8S0rPhhXz1A0CqKXTmgfOLDR4yC4sb7FQxgaVPXj9XSt9Us0jB85cMznDpRuGn9BZaujTVa8_vveAEond3DN-d0dPgpOtfW5C9ZPYWhR4X_8OrzVBxBX-uxMMAKZMwNlQW-wtg&__tn__=-R" target="_blank"><strong>Facebook post</strong></a> shows the scene of a house fire on Friday. Officials say the fire started with a lightning strike that hit the attic.</p> <p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="719" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FCoonRapidsFireMN%2Fposts%2F2276294775741305&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

While the fire caused damage to the rest of the home, the bedroom appeared to be untouched.

"Take a look at this bedroom and the near-pristine shape it is in," writes the fire department.

Experts say closing your door can slow the spread of a fire but also can reduce the amount of toxic smoke, created by burning synthetic materials, increase oxygen levels, and lower the temperature in the room.

A video from the UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute shows how much smoke a closed door can block. In that demonstration, the open room quickly fills with smoke, eventually going black, while the process takes significantly longer in the closed room.

