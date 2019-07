- Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Officials say it all began when a fight broke out during a party.

According to police, at about 3:34 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 300 block of 4th Avenue South on a report of a person with a gun. They also received a tip that someone had been shot in a vehicle in the alley.

When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man in the driver’s seat, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers attempted life-saving measures until the ambulance arrived, but the man died at the hospital a short time later.

Police say there was a fight outside a party that led to the shooting. Several people were on scene during the fight, and when shots were fired, many fled, including the suspect.

There are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.