<!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story415018483" class="mod-wrapper mod-story <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415018483" data-article-version="1.0">Federal judge to hear update on Jamar Clark civil lawsuit</h1> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/---VO-%20JAMAR%20CLARK_00.01.19.06_1561641460213.png_7449626_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/---VO-%20JAMAR%20CLARK_00.01.19.06_1561641460213.png_7449626_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/---VO-%20JAMAR%20CLARK_00.01.19.06_1561641460213.png_7449626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/---VO-%20JAMAR%20CLARK_00.01.19.06_1561641460213.png_7449626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415018483-415022567" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/---VO-%20JAMAR%20CLARK_00.01.19.06_1561641460213.png_7449626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/---VO-%20JAMAR%20CLARK_00.01.19.06_1561641460213.png_7449626_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/---VO-%20JAMAR%20CLARK_00.01.19.06_1561641460213.png_7449626_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/---VO-%20JAMAR%20CLARK_00.01.19.06_1561641460213.png_7449626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/---VO-%20JAMAR%20CLARK_00.01.19.06_1561641460213.png_7449626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 07:44AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 08:27AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> The officer-involved shooting sparked weeks of violent protests. </p><p>The two officers were never charged, but Clark’s family filed an excessive force lawsuit against the city for violating the 24-year-old man’s civil rights. </p><p>But, last month, the Minneapolis City Council rejected a tentative settlement on the same day it quickly paid out another high profile case. </p><p>Clark’s family is reportedly asking for $ 20 million dollars—the same amount paid to the heirs of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, who was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer in 2017. </p><p>A jury found that officer, Mohamed Noor, guilty of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. </p><p>Last month, mediation talks broke down. Both sides walked away without an agreement. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Supreme Court blocks citizenship question on 2020 census for now</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 09:46AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 10:02AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(AP) -- The Supreme Court is forbidding President Donald Trump's administration from adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census for now. The court says the Trump administration's explanation for wanting to add the question was "more of a distraction" than an explanation.</p><p>It's unclear whether the administration would have time to provide a fuller account. Census forms are supposed to be printed beginning next week.</p><p>The court ruled 5-4 on Thursday, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the four liberals in the relevant part of the outcome.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/supreme-court-says-federal-courts-have-no-role-in-policing-partisan-redistricting" title="Supreme Court says federal courts have no role in policing partisan redistricting" data-articleId="415040237" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/27/Supreme_Court_says_federal_courts_have_n_0_7449861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/27/Supreme_Court_says_federal_courts_have_n_0_7449861_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/27/Supreme_Court_says_federal_courts_have_n_0_7449861_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/27/Supreme_Court_says_federal_courts_have_n_0_7449861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/27/Supreme_Court_says_federal_courts_have_n_0_7449861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Supreme Court says federal courts have no role to play in policing political districts drawn for partisan gain. The decision could embolden political line-drawing for partisan gain when state lawmakers undertake the next round of redistricting fo" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Supreme Court says federal courts have no role in policing partisan redistricting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 09:14AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 10:02AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(AP) -- The Supreme Court says federal courts have no role to play in policing political districts drawn for partisan gain. The decision could embolden political line-drawing for partisan gain when state lawmakers undertake the next round of redistricting following the 2020 census.</p><p>The justices said by a 5-4 vote on Thursday that claims of partisan gerrymandering do not belong in federal court. The court's conservative, Republican-appointed majority says that voters and elected officials should be the arbiters of what is a political dispute.</p><p>The court rejected challenges to Republican-drawn congressional districts in North Carolina and a Democratic district in Maryland.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/watchdog-group-files-lawsuit-seeking-emails-on-federal-approval-for-twin-metals" title="Watchdog group files lawsuit seeking emails on federal approval for Twin Metals" data-articleId="414927523" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/10-V-BOUNDARY%20WATERS%20LAWSUIT_00.00.01.21_1561592218769.png_7447865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/10-V-BOUNDARY%20WATERS%20LAWSUIT_00.00.01.21_1561592218769.png_7447865_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/10-V-BOUNDARY%20WATERS%20LAWSUIT_00.00.01.21_1561592218769.png_7447865_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/10-V-BOUNDARY%20WATERS%20LAWSUIT_00.00.01.21_1561592218769.png_7447865_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/10-V-BOUNDARY%20WATERS%20LAWSUIT_00.00.01.21_1561592218769.png_7447865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Watchdog group files lawsuit seeking emails on federal approval for Twin Metals</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 06:51PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 10:17PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Washington-based watchdog group has filed a lawsuit against several federal agencies seeking email records between federal authorities, including Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, leading up to the renewal of new mining leases for Twin Metals Minnesota.</p><p>The lawsuit, filed Tuesday by American Oversight, names the Department of the Interior, the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and U.S. Forest Services, saying the agencies have failed to comply with FOIA laws.</p><p>According to the lawsuit, in March and April, American Oversight filed requests for records related to the renewal of mining leases for Twin Metals. The leases, which include land in the Superior National Forest in northern Minnesota, were approved this spring despite concerns by environmentalists that the mining could pose a threat to the natural surroundings like the Boundary Water Canoe Area.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/supreme-court-says-federal-courts-have-no-role-in-policing-partisan-redistricting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/28/supreme_court_getty_1511906722808_4570224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Supreme Court is seen in the early hours of April 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)" title="Supreme Court (GETTY IMAGES)-401720-401720-401720"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Supreme Court says federal courts have no role in policing partisan redistricting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/shayne-wells/touring-the-cats-of-the-wedge-in-minneapolis"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/9P%20SHAYNE%20-%20CAT%20TOUR_00.00.47.16_1561642602109.png_7449598_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Cats of the Wedge Tour.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Touring the cats of the Wedge in Minneapolis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/democratic-debate-10-candidates-discuss-immigration-gun-control-health-care-in-first-night"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/getty_debate1stnight_062619_1561604505520_7449102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Ten of the 25 Democratic candidates are shown on stage in Miami, Florida, during the first night of the NBC News-hosted Democratic debate. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)" title="getty_debate1stnight_062619-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Democratic debate: 10 candidates discuss immigration, gun control, health care in first night</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/klobuchar-spars-with-other-2020-dems-in-debate"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/GETTY%20Amy%20Klobuchar_1560536639717.jpg_7398841_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Democratic Presidential candidate and Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar speaks at the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame Dinner on June 9, 2019 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" title="GETTY Amy Klobuchar_1560536639717.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Klobuchar spars with other 2020 Dems in debate</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/supreme-court-says-federal-courts-have-no-role-in-policing-partisan-redistricting" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/28/supreme_court_getty_1511906722808_4570224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/28/supreme_court_getty_1511906722808_4570224_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/28/supreme_court_getty_1511906722808_4570224_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/28/supreme_court_getty_1511906722808_4570224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/28/supreme_court_getty_1511906722808_4570224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Supreme&#x20;Court&#x20;is&#x20;seen&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;early&#x20;hours&#x20;of&#x20;April&#x20;10&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Aaron&#x20;P&#x2e;&#x20;Bernstein&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Supreme Court says federal courts have no role in policing partisan redistricting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/severe-thunderstorm-watch-in-effect-until-1-pm-2-rounds-of-storms-possible-for-metro" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/severe%20thunderstorm%20watch_1561643133885.png_7449638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/severe%20thunderstorm%20watch_1561643133885.png_7449638_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/severe%20thunderstorm%20watch_1561643133885.png_7449638_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/severe%20thunderstorm%20watch_1561643133885.png_7449638_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/severe%20thunderstorm%20watch_1561643133885.png_7449638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 1 p.m., 2 rounds of storms possible for metro</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/shayne-wells/touring-the-cats-of-the-wedge-in-minneapolis" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/9P%20SHAYNE%20-%20CAT%20TOUR_00.00.47.16_1561642602109.png_7449598_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/9P%20SHAYNE%20-%20CAT%20TOUR_00.00.47.16_1561642602109.png_7449598_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/9P%20SHAYNE%20-%20CAT%20TOUR_00.00.47.16_1561642602109.png_7449598_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/9P%20SHAYNE%20-%20CAT%20TOUR_00.00.47.16_1561642602109.png_7449598_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/9P%20SHAYNE%20-%20CAT%20TOUR_00.00.47.16_1561642602109.png_7449598_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Touring the cats of the Wedge in Minneapolis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/federal-judge-to-hear-update-on-jamar-clark-civil-lawsuit" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/---VO-%20JAMAR%20CLARK_00.01.19.06_1561641460213.png_7449626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/---VO-%20JAMAR%20CLARK_00.01.19.06_1561641460213.png_7449626_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/---VO-%20JAMAR%20CLARK_00.01.19.06_1561641460213.png_7449626_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/---VO-%20JAMAR%20CLARK_00.01.19.06_1561641460213.png_7449626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/---VO-%20JAMAR%20CLARK_00.01.19.06_1561641460213.png_7449626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Federal judge to hear update on Jamar Clark civil lawsuit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/watchdog-group-files-lawsuit-seeking-emails-on-federal-approval-for-twin-metals" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/10-V-BOUNDARY%20WATERS%20LAWSUIT_00.00.01.21_1561592218769.png_7447865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/10-V-BOUNDARY%20WATERS%20LAWSUIT_00.00.01.21_1561592218769.png_7447865_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/10-V-BOUNDARY%20WATERS%20LAWSUIT_00.00.01.21_1561592218769.png_7447865_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/10-V-BOUNDARY%20WATERS%20LAWSUIT_00.00.01.21_1561592218769.png_7447865_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/10-V-BOUNDARY%20WATERS%20LAWSUIT_00.00.01.21_1561592218769.png_7447865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Watchdog group files 