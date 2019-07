- Police in Rochester, Minnesota are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after an 18-year-old man allegedly shot his father and then turned the gun on himself Monday.

Rochester Police Department spokesperson Lt. Mike Sadauskis said officers were called to a house on the 1500 block of 8th Avenue Northwest shortly before 4 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman performing CPR on her 18-year-old son, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.

Officers searched the area and located a 61-year-old man who was deceased.

The two victims have been identified as Maxwell Pearson, 18, and his father, Gary Pearson, 61. Sadauskis said the deaths are believed to be a murder-suicide.

All three family members lived at the home. The woman, Maxwell’s mother and Gary’s wife, was not home at the time of the incident. She found her son when she arrived home.

Police believe the incident occurred sometime between 2 p.m. and when officers were called to the scene. The deaths remain under investigation.