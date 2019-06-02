< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. By Iris Perez, FOX 9

Posted Jun 16 2019 09:12PM CDT
Updated Jun 16 2019 09:28PM CDT (FOX 9)</strong> - A man drowned Saturday evening after his 3-year-old child reportedly fell from a bridge into the water in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.</p> <p>According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, at about 8:22 p.m., officials received a report of a possible drowning at Long Bridge at Dead Shot Bay. When they arrived, they were told a 3-year-old child fell from the bridge into the water.</p> <p>The child's father then jumped into the water to help. Authorities say the father began to struggle while keeping the child above water. Bystanders went into the water and brought the child to shore, but the man never resurfaced.</p> <p>Officials searched for the man and eventually located him at 9:07 p.m. He was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.</p> <p>Sunday evening, investigators identified the father as 31-year-old Christopher Franklin Nicholas Schultz.</p> <p>"You’re a father you’re going to do anything you can to save the kid," said Bill Wickum, Detroit Lakes grandfather.</p> <p>Wickum, who lives in Detroit Lakes, says the spot where the child fell in is dangerous.</p> <p>"It is deep, there is a current, but it’s fairly close to where you can touch," he says. "Five strokes to where you can probably hit bottom."</p> <p>Wickum says the father gave everything he could to save his child. "He made the ultimate sacrifice for his son, and I hope his son grows up to be a worthy recipient of that because you can’t think of any greater sacrifice. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Target deals with more issues on Sunday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 09:05PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After a major glitch on Saturday slowed Target shoppers for two hours, the company says it encountered further issues on Sunday.</p><p>According to a statement, a Target spokesperson says the company, along with other retailers, faced problems when its vendor NCR, which Target uses to process payments, experienced an issue at its data center.</p><p>Target says while the issue wasn't with its computers, it did cause a 90-minute period where select card payments were unable to process. The problem was solved by 6 p.m. Sunday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ragu-pasta-sauces-recalled-due-to-possible-plastic-fragments" title="Ragu pasta sauces recalled due to possible plastic fragments" data-articleId="413015796" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/ragu%20sauce%20recall_1560735113901.jpg_7404026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/ragu%20sauce%20recall_1560735113901.jpg_7404026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/ragu%20sauce%20recall_1560735113901.jpg_7404026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/ragu%20sauce%20recall_1560735113901.jpg_7404026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/ragu%20sauce%20recall_1560735113901.jpg_7404026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ragu pasta sauces recalled due to possible plastic fragments</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 08:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The maker of Ragu pasta sauces has issued a recall for some of its products due to the possibility of plastic fragments inside the jars.</p><p>Mizkan America said it is recalling several varieties, including Ragu Chunky Tomato Garlic and Onion, Ragu Old World Style Traditional, and Ragu Old World Style Meat sauce.</p><p>Publix said two of the varieties were sold in its stores; however, the manufacturer noted the affected products were shipped to retailers nationwide.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/families-hold-event-ahead-of-pride-weekend" title="Families hold event ahead of Pride Weekend" data-articleId="412999547" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/16/Families_celebrate_ahead_of_Pride_Weeken_0_7403771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/16/Families_celebrate_ahead_of_Pride_Weeken_0_7403771_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/16/Families_celebrate_ahead_of_Pride_Weeken_0_7403771_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/16/Families_celebrate_ahead_of_Pride_Weeken_0_7403771_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/16/Families_celebrate_ahead_of_Pride_Weeken_0_7403771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dave Edwards says his family recently won a human rights case proving their transgender daughter's school discriminated against her after she had a tough kindergarten experience. Dave says since then the family has had a lot of support from the Twin" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Families hold event ahead of Pride Weekend</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 06:05PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 08:17PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The countdown to Pride Weekend is underway in the Twin Cities.</p><p>Next weekend, celebrations are planned for Twin Cities Pride, including the festival which will run all weekend, and the parade on Sunday, June 23.</p><p>Ahead of the festivities next weekend, a family event was held Sunday at Como Park in St. Paul. id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/target-deals-with-more-issues-on-sunday" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/05/23/TARGET%20CEO%20TESTIFYING_00.00.41.06_1495571793131_3361387_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/05/23/TARGET%20CEO%20TESTIFYING_00.00.41.06_1495571793131_3361387_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/05/23/TARGET%20CEO%20TESTIFYING_00.00.41.06_1495571793131_3361387_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/05/23/TARGET%20CEO%20TESTIFYING_00.00.41.06_1495571793131_3361387_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/05/23/TARGET%20CEO%20TESTIFYING_00.00.41.06_1495571793131_3361387_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Target deals with more issues on Sunday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ragu-pasta-sauces-recalled-due-to-possible-plastic-fragments" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/ragu%20sauce%20recall_1560735113901.jpg_7404026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/ragu%20sauce%20recall_1560735113901.jpg_7404026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/ragu%20sauce%20recall_1560735113901.jpg_7404026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/ragu%20sauce%20recall_1560735113901.jpg_7404026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/ragu%20sauce%20recall_1560735113901.jpg_7404026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ragu pasta sauces recalled due to possible plastic fragments</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/families-hold-event-ahead-of-pride-weekend" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/16/Families_celebrate_ahead_of_Pride_Weeken_0_7403771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/16/Families_celebrate_ahead_of_Pride_Weeken_0_7403771_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/16/Families_celebrate_ahead_of_Pride_Weeken_0_7403771_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/16/Families_celebrate_ahead_of_Pride_Weeken_0_7403771_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/16/Families_celebrate_ahead_of_Pride_Weeken_0_7403771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Families hold event ahead of Pride Weekend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crash-shuts-down-lanes-on-highway-7-at-169" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/16/CRASH%20AT%20HWY%207%20and%20169%20KMSPBCME02.mpg_00.00.01.23_1560732325151.png_7403782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/16/CRASH%20AT%20HWY%207%20and%20169%20KMSPBCME02.mpg_00.00.01.23_1560732325151.png_7403782_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/16/CRASH%20AT%20HWY%207%20and%20169%20KMSPBCME02.mpg_00.00.01.23_1560732325151.png_7403782_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/16/CRASH%20AT%20HWY%207%20and%20169%20KMSPBCME02.mpg_00.00.01.23_1560732325151.png_7403782_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/16/CRASH%20AT%20HWY%207%20and%20169%20KMSPBCME02.mpg_00.00.01.23_1560732325151.png_7403782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>State patrol closes Highway 7 at 169 after crash in Hopkins</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/zero-elephants-poached-in-a-year-in-top-african-wildlife-park" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/vlcsnap-2019-06-16-19h34m18s967_1560728137738_7403764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/vlcsnap-2019-06-16-19h34m18s967_1560728137738_7403764_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/vlcsnap-2019-06-16-19h34m18s967_1560728137738_7403764_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/vlcsnap-2019-06-16-19h34m18s967_1560728137738_7403764_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/vlcsnap-2019-06-16-19h34m18s967_1560728137738_7403764_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Zero elephants poached in a year in top Africa wildlife park</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 