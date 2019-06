- A man drowned Saturday evening after his 3-year-old child reportedly fell from a bridge into the water in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.

According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, at about 8:22 p.m., officials received a report of a possible drowning at Long Bridge at Dead Shot Bay. When they arrived, they were told a 3-year-old child fell from the bridge into the water.

The child's father then jumped into the water to help. Authorities say the father began to struggle while keeping the child above water. Bystanders went into the water and brought the child to shore, but the man never resurfaced.

Officials searched for the man and eventually located him at 9:07 p.m. He was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Sunday evening, investigators identified the father as 31-year-old Christopher Franklin Nicholas Schultz.

"You’re a father you’re going to do anything you can to save the kid," said Bill Wickum, Detroit Lakes grandfather.

Wickum, who lives in Detroit Lakes, says the spot where the child fell in is dangerous.

"It is deep, there is a current, but it’s fairly close to where you can touch," he says. "Five strokes to where you can probably hit bottom."

Wickum says the father gave everything he could to save his child. "He made the ultimate sacrifice for his son, and I hope his son grows up to be a worthy recipient of that because you can’t think of any greater sacrifice. So, that’s a sad, sad, story."

The child was treated for injuries but is expected to be okay.