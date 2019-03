- A 25-year-old woman was killed when she rear-ended a box truck on Highway 13 in Burnsville, Minnesota Monday afternoon.

According to the State Patrol, crash occurred at 3:31 p.m. on northbound Highway 13 at the intersection of County Road 11.

A box truck was stopped at a red light at the intersection. As the light turned green, a Toyota Rav4, driven by Shukri Yusuf Mohamed, struck the box truck from behind.

Mohamed died at the scene. She was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Neither the driver nor the passenger of the box truck were injured.