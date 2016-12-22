Man pens heartbreaking letter to pregnant girlfriend killed in crash

- A heartbreaking Facebook post written by a man who lost his girlfriend and his unborn child in a tragic accident has gone viral.

Brandon Forseth took to Facebook Wednesday, just hours after he says his pregnant girlfriend, Kylee Bruce, was killed in a car accident.

Brandon's message, posted along with a photo of his stocking, along with Kylee's and their unborn baby's stockings, and a sonogram.

Kylee, 24 was 18 weeks pregnant. Brandon reveals in his post that she had asked him to wait until she was 20 weeks to announce it to the world through a funny video.

"You were 18 weeks pregnant with my first child, and I lost you both last night. Even though I hadn't met my baby, the amount of love and excitement I had in my heart was unlike anything I'd ever felt. Listening to its heartbeat for the first time on the ultrasound, staring at the ultrasound pictures on my fridge in awe of the little life growing inside of you. I couldn't wait to be a father and I felt so blessed everyday that it would grow up with you as its mother," he wrote.

Brandon admits he couldn't contain his excitement, and he told multiple family members, and close friends.

Later, Brandon reflects on the events on the previous night that claimed Kylee's life.

"What a twisted, cruel world we live in that decides to take a clean, beautiful, innocent soul like yours away, instead of mine. I'd switch places with you in a second. I promise to keep being the man you fell for, I promise to do something great with this life I have left, I promise to make you proud of me, I promise to never take anything for granted again, and I promise to say I love you to those I care about early and often. I wish I would have said it to you last night before you left, but in my heart, I know that you knew."

"This Christmas was going to be the best ever," Brandon continued.

"I'm currently staring at my first Christmas Tree I've had in my home in years, a tree that you and I found and cut down together. The base of the tree is filled with presents to me, from you. Beautifully wrapped and neatly stacked. There's none under there to you because I haven't wrapped them yet. Procrastinating like always. But I want you to know that I got you a bunch of things you would have loved Ky," he wrote.

Brandon ends his post with a beautiful tribute to his girlfriend, and unborn child, who he refers to as 'Braylee or Talon.'

" I feel helpless. I'm still waiting for you to walk in the door. I love you so very much Kylee, I know you'll be the best Mom in heaven to our little one when he/she is born in June. I wish I could see its little face just one time. I know it would have been beautiful just like its mother. Merry Christmas sugar, I promise not to open my gifts until Christmas morning.

Rest in Peace Kylee Bruce

Rest in Peace Braylee or Talon, daddy loves you so so very much."

A GoFundMe page was created to help with memorial expenses for Kylee.

You can read Brandon's full post, below: