- Long lines, reports of food shortages and word of warm beer are just a few of the grumblings out of Target Field this weekend because a winning team, a holiday weekend and picture-perfect weather meant a packed house in downtown Minneapolis.

One thing team leaders say is they are looking into their bag policy to help speed up the time it takes to get into the gates, as long lines formed getting into Target Field Sunday afternoon.

It was a sold-out crowd that saw the Twins down the White Sox to complete the series sweep Sunday afternoon.

“They were worse than I ever seen them,” said Twins fan Tim Bohmer of the lines to get in.

Bohmer said he waited about an hour and a half to get into the Memorial Day weekend game, while others had a different experience, saying it only took them 2 or 3 minutes.

Some fans said everything was okay and that rumors about the temperature of their beer or lengthy lines were exaggerated.

Twins President Dave St. Peter took to social media to address complaining fans tweeting about a walk-up crowd of more than 5,000 people, but said the Twins can do better.

“I think, bottom line, the crowd came really late,” said Matt Hoy, Sr., the Senior VP of Operations for the Twins. “And I think, over time, people have gotten used to coming 10, 15, 20 minutes before game time.”

Hoy says Target Field is fully staffed and that the team offers the biometric ID system called Clear, which helps fans get into the ballpark faster.

“It’s on the fans,” Hoy said. “But it’s also on us. We’re studying our bag policy.”

“It’s a great problem to have when the team is winning, people want to come out,” said Rodger Kretman, a Twins fan.

Team officials say the ballpark’s management group is working to hire more concession staff to keep those lines moving as well.