Fans flock to Target Field Sunday, causing long lines By Cole Heath, FOX 9
Posted May 26 2019 04:57PM CDT
Video Posted May 26 2019 05:19PM CDT
Updated May 26 2019 05:20PM CDT Image Gallery 2 PHOTOS style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/5P%20TARGET%20FIELD%20DROPS%20THE%20BALL_00.00.28.22_1558908153669.png_7314728_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409089905-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Target Field crowds"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-409089905-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Long lines, reports of food shortages and word of warm beer are just a few of the grumblings out of Target Field this weekend because a winning team, a holiday weekend and picture-perfect weather meant a packed house in downtown Minneapolis. sold-out crowd that saw the Twins down the White Sox to complete the series sweep Sunday afternoon.

"They were worse than I ever seen them," said Twins fan Tim Bohmer of the lines to get in.

Bohmer said he waited about an hour and a half to get into the Memorial Day weekend game, while others had a different experience, saying it only took them 2 or 3 minutes.

Some fans said everything was okay and that rumors about the temperature of their beer or lengthy lines were exaggerated.

Twins President Dave St. Peter took to social media to address complaining fans tweeting about a walk-up crowd of more than 5,000 people, but said the Twins can do better.

"I think, bottom line, the crowd came really late," said Matt Hoy, Sr., the Senior VP of Operations for the Twins. "And I think, over time, people have gotten used to coming 10, 15, 20 minutes before game time."

Hoy says Target Field is fully staffed and that the team offers the biometric ID system called Clear, which helps fans get into the ballpark faster.

"It's on the fans," Hoy said. "But it's also on us. We're studying our bag policy."

"It's a great problem to have when the team is winning, people want to come out," said Rodger Kretman, a Twins fan.

Team officials say the ballpark's management group is working to hire more concession staff to keep those lines moving as well. Another horse dies at Santa Anita; 26 racehorse deaths since Dec. 26
Posted May 26 2019 05:11PM CDT

Another racehorse was euthanized at Santa Anita Park on Sunday, the 26th horse death at Santa Anita since the track's racing season opened on Dec. 26.

Kochees, a 9-year-old gelding, was put down Sunday after suffering a leg injury during a race the previous day, the track confirmed.

He is the third horse to die at the Arcadia facility in the last nine days, after several seeks without a fatality. Man accidentally shoots self in groin at Lowe's
Posted May 26 2019 02:50PM CDT

A man shot himself in the groin with his own gun at a hardware store in Kentucky Friday.

WBKO reports that the man was at a Lowe's in Bowling Green.

He was trying to adjust the weapon in its holster when it fired, WBKO reported. Deputies searching for 60-year-old suspect after shooting near Hinckley, Minn.
Posted May 26 2019 02:18PM CDT
Updated May 26 2019 02:22PM CDT

Pine County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a 60-year-old suspect after a physical altercation turned into a shooting Saturday afternoon in Hinckley, Minn.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Pine County 911 received the call at 2:36 p.m. from a man saying he was shot in the shoulder. The man said he was driving toward the city of Hinckley from an address on Little Sand Creek Rd.

The Sheriff's Office says the suspect is Allen W. Hasser, of Hinckley and that he is known to the victim. 