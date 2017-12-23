Minnetonka kidnapping victim returned to family, suspect still at large

Suspect Jahon Douglas is still at large. Police believe him to be armed and dangerous.

Nicole Smith has returned to her family and is safe.

- The victim of a Minnetonka kidnapping returned home safely Saturday evening.

Nicole Smith, who was abducted in Minnetonka on Thursday, returned to her family on Saturday evening, Minnetonka police said in a statement. She arrived at her mother's home in Anoka in the silver Pontiac that authorities had been looking for.

Suspect Jahon Douglas, 37, was seen abducting Smith at gunpoint and is still at large, police reported. He is considered armed and dangerous.

"I just want to thank everyone who was there to help--family members, the media and friends," Karen Weborg, Smith's mother told Fox 9. "I'm so grateful that she's home and safe."

“We’re happy Nicole is home, and our thoughts are with her and her family,” Minnetonka Police Captain Shelley Petersen said. “Now our continued focus is to locate Jahon Douglas.”

Police urge anyone with information about the suspect to call 911.

