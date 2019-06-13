< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Family goes big with rebuild of Wisconsin farm after devastating fire By Paul Blume, FOX 9
Posted Jun 13 2019 04:35PM CDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 04:49PM CDT src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/6P%20DAIRY%20FARM%20FIRE_KMSP111e_146.mxf_00.00.50.01_1560462350636.png_7394492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412536822-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="crystal ball farms"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/10%20WI%20FARM%20FIRE_KMSP1261_146.mxf_00.00.30.10_1560462348344.png_7394490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412536822-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="crystal ball farms fire"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/10%20WI%20FARM%20FIRE_KMSP1261_146.mxf_00.00.16.18_1560462346039.png_7394489_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412536822-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="crystal ball farms fire 2"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/6P%20DAIRY%20FARM%20FIRE_KMSP111e_146.mxf_00.01.40.14_1560462345622.png_7394488_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412536822-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="crystal ball farm cows"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-412536822-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/6P%20DAIRY%20FARM%20FIRE_KMSP111e_146.mxf_00.00.50.01_1560462350636.png_7394492_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="crystal ball farms"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/10%20WI%20FARM%20FIRE_KMSP1261_146.mxf_00.00.30.10_1560462348344.png_7394490_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="crystal ball farms fire"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/6P%20DAIRY%20FARM%20FIRE_KMSP111e_146.mxf_00.00.50.01_1560462350636.png_7394492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="crystal ball farms"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/10%20WI%20FARM%20FIRE_KMSP1261_146.mxf_00.00.30.10_1560462348344.png_7394490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="crystal ball farms fire"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/10%20WI%20FARM%20FIRE_KMSP1261_146.mxf_00.00.16.18_1560462346039.png_7394489_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="crystal ball farms fire 2"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/6P%20DAIRY%20FARM%20FIRE_KMSP111e_146.mxf_00.01.40.14_1560462345622.png_7394488_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="crystal ball farm cows"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/family-goes-big-with-rebuild-of-wisconsin-farm-after-devastating-fire" data-title="Family goes big with rebuild of WI farm after fire" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/family-goes-big-with-rebuild-of-wisconsin-farm-after-devastating-fire" addthis:title="Family goes big with rebuild of WI farm after fire" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/family-goes-big-with-rebuild-of-wisconsin-farm-after-devastating-fire";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Paul\x20Blume\x2c\x20FOX\x209\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/family-goes-big-with-rebuild-of-wisconsin-farm-after-devastating-fire">Paul Blume, FOX 9 </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 04:35PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 04:49PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412536822" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>OSCEOLA, Wisconsin (FOX 9)</strong> - A Wisconsin family is back in business after a large fire gutted its small dairy farm last year. But as dairy farms struggle as a whole, the family is back bigger than ever before.</p> <p>Troy and wife Barb DeRosier were more than happy to show off their new, state-of-the-art digs on Thursday. The family has come so far in the last 15 months.</p> <p>In March of 2018, a fire devastated Crystal Ball Farms with <strong><a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/community-comes-together-to-help-save-cows-from-wi-barn-fire" target="_blank">their loving community</a> </strong>around Osceola, Wisconsin rushing in to help save their precious cows. Several were killed in the initial blaze. A couple dozen more were eventually lost to health-related issues from all the smoke and the flames.</p> <p>The couple was forced to make a difficult choice in the days that followed. With small dairies struggling all across the Midwest, instead of folding, they went big, doubling the number of cows to 200 and giving the animals a comfortable new home where they can flourish.</p> <p>“This barn was built for the cows,” said Troy. “They love it. A comfortable cow is a good producing cow.”</p> <p>This week, the DeRosiers re-opened their creamery with their milk and cheese curds back on sale. The new farm includes a public viewing space for customers to watch the cows get milked.</p> <p>The hope is to have a grand, re-opening event to say “thank you” and welcome back friends and customers next month.</p> <p>The farm is located along State Road 35, south of 55th Avenue, in Osceola. More News Stories

Vikings showcase new food truck to help food insecure families
By Tim Blotz, FOX 9
Posted Jun 13 2019 05:36PM CDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 05:45PM CDT
The Minnesota Vikings are dishing out some new eats and it's all for kids struggling to have a healthy meal.
The Vikings Foundation is trying to leverage the powerful Vikings brand to bring awareness to food insecurity and do something about it.
"Whatever chance I get to help a kid or impact a kid's life or anything like that, I'm going to do it," said Vikings RB Dalvin Cook.

Historic St. Paul library to close to public next month
By Rob Olson, FOX 9
Posted Jun 13 2019 05:27PM CDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 05:53PM CDT
A historic St. Paul Library, that's like a step back in time, may be out of time.
The James J. Hill Reference Library is closing to the public next month for a lack of money. But, after nearly a century, it's an amazing space many people don't even know exists.
"Every day!" explains Tamara Prato, the executive director for the library. "Every day, we get people walking in. 'I'm a lifelong resident of St. Paul...' They're in their 50s or 60s and say 'I never knew this place existed.'"

Community protests as Marla's Caribbean Cuisine prepares to close
By Bisi Onile-Ere, FOX 9
Posted Jun 13 2019 04:48PM CDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 04:59PM CDT
Marla's Caribbean Cuisine, a popular Minneapolis eatery known for its spicy dishes, has reached the end of the road at its current location.
On the corner of 38th and Bloomington in south Minneapolis, Marla Jadoonanan has been serving up authentic Caribbean cuisine for more than a decade.
Now, her days are numbered there. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vikings showcase new food truck to help food insecure families</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Tim Blotz, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 05:36PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 05:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Minnesota Vikings are dishing out some new eats and it’s all for kids struggling to have a healthy meal.</p><p>The Vikings Foundation is trying to leverage the powerful Vikings brand to bring awareness to food insecurity and do something about it.</p><p>“Whatever chance I get to help a kid or impact a kid’s life or anything like that, I’m going to do it,” said Vikings RB Dalvin Cook.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/historic-st-paul-library-to-close-to-public-next-month" title="Historic St. Paul library to close to public next month" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/Historic_St__Paul_library_set_to_close_i_0_7394886_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/Historic_St__Paul_library_set_to_close_i_0_7394886_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/Historic_St__Paul_library_set_to_close_i_0_7394886_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/Historic_St__Paul_library_set_to_close_i_0_7394886_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/Historic_St__Paul_library_set_to_close_i_0_7394886_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A historic St. Paul library, that opened nearly a century ago, is set to close next month. Despite 98 years of operation, the library leaders say a lot of people don't know the James J. Hill Reference Library exists." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Historic St. Paul library to close to public next month</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Rob Olson, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 05:27PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 05:53PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A historic St. Paul Library, that's like a step back in time, may be out of time.</p><p>The James J. Hill Reference Library is closing to the public next month for a lack of money. But, after nearly a century, it’s an amazing space many people don’t even know exists.</p><p>"Every day!" explains Tamara Prato, the executive director for the library. "Every day, we get people walking in. 'I’m a lifelong resident of St. Paul...' They’re in their 50s or 60s and say 'I never knew this place existed.'"</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/community-protests-as-marla-s-caribbean-cuisine-prepares-to-close" title="Community protests as Marla's Caribbean Cuisine prepares to close" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/1207IV.MXF_00.19.57.25_1560462684028_7394647_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/1207IV.MXF_00.19.57.25_1560462684028_7394647_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/1207IV.MXF_00.19.57.25_1560462684028_7394647_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/1207IV.MXF_00.19.57.25_1560462684028_7394647_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/1207IV.MXF_00.19.57.25_1560462684028_7394647_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Community protests as Marla's Caribbean Cuisine prepares to close</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Bisi Onile-Ere, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 04:48PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 04:59PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Marla’s Caribbean Cuisine, a popular Minneapolis eatery known for its spicy dishes, has reached the end of the road at its current location.</p><p>On the corner of 38th and Bloomington in south Minneapolis, Marla Jadoonanan has been serving up authentic Caribbean cuisine for more than a decade.</p><p>Now, her days are numbered there.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/historic-st-paul-library-to-close-to-public-next-month"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/5%20P%20ST.%20PAUL%20LIBRARY%20CLOSING_00.01.10.20_1560464585877.png_7394929_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="5 P ST. PAUL LIBRARY CLOSING_00.01.10.20_1560464585877.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Historic St. Paul library to close to public next month</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/vikings-hold-final-workout-before-training-camp"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/Vikings_hold_final_workout__break_before_0_7394599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Vikings_hold_final_workout__break_before_0_20190613214007"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Vikings hold final workout before Training Camp</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sarah-huckabee-sanders-stepping-down-as-white-house-press-secretary"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/SarahSanders_1560457296659_7394135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to reporters after an interview with FOX News outside the West Wing May 23, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)" title="SarahSanders_1560457296659-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sarah Huckabee Sanders stepping down as White House press secretary</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/5-st-paul-police-officers-fired-following-significant-policy-violations"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/SPPD%20presser%20cops%20fired%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.09.46.15_1560455548378.png_7394080_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="SPPD presser cops fired KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.09.46.15_1560455548378.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>5 St. Paul police officers fired following 'significant' policy violations</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/historic-st-paul-library-to-close-to-public-next-month" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/5%20P%20ST.%20PAUL%20LIBRARY%20CLOSING_00.01.10.20_1560464585877.png_7394929_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/5%20P%20ST.%20PAUL%20LIBRARY%20CLOSING_00.01.10.20_1560464585877.png_7394929_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/5%20P%20ST.%20PAUL%20LIBRARY%20CLOSING_00.01.10.20_1560464585877.png_7394929_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/5%20P%20ST.%20PAUL%20LIBRARY%20CLOSING_00.01.10.20_1560464585877.png_7394929_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/5%20P%20ST.%20PAUL%20LIBRARY%20CLOSING_00.01.10.20_1560464585877.png_7394929_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Historic St. Paul library to close to public next month</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/community-protests-as-marla-s-caribbean-cuisine-prepares-to-close" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/1207IV.MXF_00.19.57.25_1560462684028_7394647_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/1207IV.MXF_00.19.57.25_1560462684028_7394647_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/1207IV.MXF_00.19.57.25_1560462684028_7394647_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/1207IV.MXF_00.19.57.25_1560462684028_7394647_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/1207IV.MXF_00.19.57.25_1560462684028_7394647_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Community protests as Marla's Caribbean Cuisine prepares to close</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/family-goes-big-with-rebuild-of-wisconsin-farm-after-devastating-fire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/6P%20DAIRY%20FARM%20FIRE_KMSP111e_146.mxf_00.00.50.01_1560462350636.png_7394492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/6P%20DAIRY%20FARM%20FIRE_KMSP111e_146.mxf_00.00.50.01_1560462350636.png_7394492_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/6P%20DAIRY%20FARM%20FIRE_KMSP111e_146.mxf_00.00.50.01_1560462350636.png_7394492_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/6P%20DAIRY%20FARM%20FIRE_KMSP111e_146.mxf_00.00.50.01_1560462350636.png_7394492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/6P%20DAIRY%20FARM%20FIRE_KMSP111e_146.mxf_00.00.50.01_1560462350636.png_7394492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family goes big with rebuild of Wisconsin farm after devastating fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/vikings-hold-final-workout-before-training-camp" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/Vikings_hold_final_workout__break_before_0_7394599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/Vikings_hold_final_workout__break_before_0_7394599_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/Vikings_hold_final_workout__break_before_0_7394599_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/Vikings_hold_final_workout__break_before_0_7394599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/13/Vikings_hold_final_workout__break_before_0_7394599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Vikings hold final workout before Training Camp</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/veterans-affairs-unveils-tele-intensive-care-unit-in-st-paul" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/21/doctor_hospital_generic_01_022118_1519239393195_4987950_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/21/doctor_hospital_generic_01_022118_1519239393195_4987950_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/21/doctor_hospital_generic_01_022118_1519239393195_4987950_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/21/doctor_hospital_generic_01_022118_1519239393195_4987950_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/21/doctor_hospital_generic_01_022118_1519239393195_4987950_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;The&#x20;Office&#x20;of&#x20;Sen&#x2e;&#x20;Pat&#x20;Toomey&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Veterans Affairs unveils tele-intensive Sponsored Stories: h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - 