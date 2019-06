- Friends, family and fellows runners will honor the life of track star and former Gopher runner Gabriele Grunewald with a one-mile run following her funeral Monday.

The 32-year-old professional distance runner died last week after a 10-year battle with cancer. She inspired thousands by continuing to compete through chemotherapy.

Grunewald created the Brave Like Gabe Foundation to help other people fighting rare cancers.

Her funeral began at noon at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis. A private burial for family and close friends will take place following the funeral at Hillside Cemetery.

A one-mile run/walk/jog in honor of Grunewald will take place following the burial for anyone who wants to join. After the run, there will be a celebration of her life at Insight Brewing from 3-6 p.m.