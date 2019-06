- The countdown to Pride Weekend is underway in the Twin Cities.

Next weekend, celebrations are planned for Twin Cities Pride, including the festival which will run all weekend, and the parade on Sunday, June 23.

Ahead of the festivities next weekend, a family event was held Sunday at Como Park in St. Paul. At that event, one father shared insight on the struggles members of the LGBTQ+ community still face.

Dave Edwards says his family recently won a human rights case proving their daughter's school discriminated against her after she had a tough kindergarten experience. Dave says since then the family has had a lot of support from the Twin Cities LGBTQ+ community.

He tells us, "I think it's important for dads to celebrate whoever their kids are and realize they have no control over their kids’ sexual orientation or gender identity. So, pride and Father's Day is a chance to celebrate the kids you have, not the kids you want to have."

"I think Father's Day during pride is an awesome opportunity to celebrate all families and to celebrate all the LGBTQ families that are loving their kids and their parents unconditionally," Dave added.

For more information on Pride Weekend, you can check its website.