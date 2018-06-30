< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script>
<article>
<section id="story343760039" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="343760039" data-article-version="1.0">'Families Belong Together' Rally: Thousands protest family separations at border in DC</h1>
</header> data-image="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/30/Still0630_00001_1530400556293_5744101_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=‘Families Belong Together' Rally: Thousands protest family separations at border in DC&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/30/Still0630_00001_1530400556293_5744101_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/families-belong-together-rally-thousands-expected-to-protest-family-separations-at-border-in-dc" data-title="‘Families Belong Together' Rally: Thousands protest family separations at border in DC" a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTTG"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_343760039_343874649_163343";this.videosJson='[{"id":"343874649","video":"474066","title":"Thousands%20rally%20in%20Washington%20DC%20to%20protest%20%22zero%20tolerance%22%20at%20the%20border","caption":"Mass%20rallies%20are%20being%20held%20across%20the%20country%20Saturday%20as%20protesters%20call%20for%20an%20end%20to%20President%20Donald%20Trump%E2%80%99s%20%27zero-tolerance%27%20immigration%20policy%20that%20has%20left%20children%20separated%20from%20their%20parents%20at%20the%20border.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5dc.com%2Fmedia.fox5dc.com%2Fphoto%2F2018%2F06%2F30%2FThousands_rally_in_Washington_DC_to_prot_0_5743939_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wttg.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2018%2F06%2F30%2FThousands_rally_in_Washington_DC_to_protest__zer_474066_1800.mp4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Ffamilies-belong-together-rally-thousands-expected-to-protest-family-separations-at-border-in-dc"}},"createDate":"Jun 30 2018 06:22PM CDT fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script>
</figure>
<div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:myfoxdc@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/families-belong-together-rally-thousands-expected-to-protest-family-separations-at-border-in-dc">fox5dc.com staff </a>, <a href="mailto:tisha.lewis@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/families-belong-together-rally-thousands-expected-to-protest-family-separations-at-border-in-dc">Tisha Lewis, FOX 5 DC</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2018 09:04PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-343760039"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2018 06:22PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2018 06:22PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-343760039-0">4 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-343760039-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/30/Still0630_00001_1530400556293_5744101_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-343760039-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/30/Still0630_00001_1530400556293_5744101_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-343760039-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Still0630_00001_1530400556293-401720.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/30/Still0630_00002_1530400554049_5743700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-343760039-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Still0630_00002_1530400554049-401720.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/30/Still0630_00003_1530400554033_5743699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-343760039-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Still0630_00003_1530400554033-401720.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/29/border-protest-getty_1530324560127_5743218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-343760039-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Border separations protest (GETTY IMAGES)-401720"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-343760039-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/30/Still0630_00001_1530400556293_5744101_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Still0630_00001_1530400556293-401720.jpg"/>
</figure>
<figure class="item photo">
<img src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/30/Still0630_00002_1530400554049_5743700_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Still0630_00002_1530400554049-401720.jpg"/>
</figure>
<figure class="item photo">
<img src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/30/Still0630_00003_1530400554033_5743699_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Still0630_00003_1530400554033-401720.jpg"/>
</figure>
<figure class="item photo">
<img src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/06/29/border-protest-getty_1530324560127_5743218_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Protesters march from Freedom Plaza to demonstrate against family detentions and to demand the end of criminalizing efforts of asylum seekers and immigrants June 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)" title="Border separations protest (GETTY IMAGES)-401720"/>
<figcaption class="image-caption">
<div>
</div>
<a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a>
<a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a>
<p>Protesters march from Freedom Plaza to demonstrate against family detentions and to demand the end of criminalizing efforts of asylum seekers and immigrants June 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)</p>
</figcaption> The protest, organized under the umbrella group called Families Belong Together took place Saturday morning.</p><p>Families Belong Together say they have three main goals — to get the attention of lawmakers, to end family separations and detention and to make sure children are reunited with their parents.</p><p>It’s one of several dozen happening across the country. More than 600 marches could draw hundreds of thousands of people nationwide, from immigrant-friendly cities like Los Angeles and New York City to conservative Appalachia and Wyoming.</p><p>What’s happening at the U.S.-Mexico border, children being separated from their parents has fueled frustration.</p><p>"Families should not be separated. If I knew the solution, I wouldn't be here. I’d be in Congress," said protesters Tom Thompson.</p><p>But even Congress is still determining just what to do.</p><p>Though many participating in the marches are seasoned anti-Trump demonstrators, others are new to immigration activism, including parents who say they feel compelled to show up after heart-wrenching accounts of children forcibly taken from their families as they crossed the border illegally.</p><p>For people on both sides of the political aisle, Saturday morning’s demonstration was the aftermath of jarring images illustrating reality — children being separated from their families at the border and little indication on when they will be reunited.</p><p>"Children should not be in cages. We should not be separating them. We should have asylum. We’ve always had asylum in this country and to make a zero tolerance policy is unacceptable," said protester Christine Ingles.</p><p>"I love these guys here but I think that they’re naive. Really naive. I’m from the Middle East so I know the mentality. If you want to protect your borders, unfortunately, that’s the way," said another person at the rally.</p><p>Tyler Houlton, a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, welcomed interest in the immigration system and said only Congress has the power to change the law.</p><p>"The only way we win on this fight is for people to get involved, to make their voices heard and to demonstrate activism that shows the American people firmly oppose this kind of policy," said MoveOn.org spokesman Karthik Ganapathy.</p><p>"We appreciate that these individuals have expressed an interest in and concern with the critical issue of securing our nation's borders and enforcing our immigration laws," Houlton said. 