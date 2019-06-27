< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story415162782" class="mod-wrapper mod-story <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415162782" data-article-version="1.0">Exoskeleton helps Minnesota veteran walk again</h1> </header> Minnesota veteran walk again"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415162782.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415162782");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415162782-415168442"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/exoskeleton%20formatted_1561686098628.jpg_7452468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/exoskeleton%20formatted_1561686098628.jpg_7452468_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/exoskeleton%20formatted_1561686098628.jpg_7452468_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/exoskeleton%20formatted_1561686098628.jpg_7452468_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/exoskeleton%20formatted_1561686098628.jpg_7452468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415162782-415168442" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/exoskeleton%20formatted_1561686098628.jpg_7452468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/exoskeleton%20formatted_1561686098628.jpg_7452468_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/exoskeleton%20formatted_1561686098628.jpg_7452468_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/exoskeleton%20formatted_1561686098628.jpg_7452468_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/exoskeleton%20formatted_1561686098628.jpg_7452468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/exoskeleton-helps-minnesota-veteran-walk-again">Sarah Danik, <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 08:29PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 08:44PM CDT</span></p> Now, a Minnesota veteran is doing something he wasn’t able to. </p><p>He can walk.</p><p>“It’s so nice to be able to just stand up and look someone in the eye and talk to them,” said Jim Dahlin, a veteran who uses Exoskeleton. “That’s what I enjoy the most.”</p><p>Dahlin was diagnosed with hereditary spastic paraplegia when he was 50 years old. It’s a rare disease that makes it nearly impossible to walk.</p><p>“I still can use my legs a little bit to help me stand, but if I try to take a step without any support I’ll fall over,” Dahlin said.</p><p>The Vietnam veteran found out about the VA’s Spinal Cord Injury and Disorder Center in Minneapolis and learned about the Exoskeletons they’re using there. It gets those with spinal cord injuries and diseases up and moving again.</p><p>“One of the funnest things for me is to see their faces the first time they stand up again and take steps,” said Dr. Stephanie Boyle, the director of the Spinal Cord Center. “So, it does make a huge difference.”</p><p>Eventually, Dahlin qualified for the VA to buy him an exoskeleton. He was the first veteran in the country to get one and they’re not cheap. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Census seeking bilingual workers to ensure Twin Cities immigrants make the count</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Maury Glover, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 09:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In Minnesota, there's an effort to make sure everyone fills out a census next year. And it starts by making sure communities have the proper resources to educate residents.</p><p>For some, a language barrier can make a census a little scary. That has the Census Bureau looking to hire thousands of workers in Minnesota, particularly in communities that are typically undercounted, so they don't get shortchanged in the future.</p><p>"I'm here to apply for a job," Nuradin Kelil told us.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/stretches-of-three-major-highways-in-twin-cities-to-close-this-weekend" title="Weekend closures planned for major highways in Twin Cities metro" data-articleId="415169382" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/ALEX%20930%20Road%20Construction%20VO_KMSP5a7d_186.mp4_00.00.48.12_1561686074581.png_7452465_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/ALEX%20930%20Road%20Construction%20VO_KMSP5a7d_186.mp4_00.00.48.12_1561686074581.png_7452465_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/ALEX%20930%20Road%20Construction%20VO_KMSP5a7d_186.mp4_00.00.48.12_1561686074581.png_7452465_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/ALEX%20930%20Road%20Construction%20VO_KMSP5a7d_186.mp4_00.00.48.12_1561686074581.png_7452465_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/27/ALEX%20930%20Road%20Construction%20VO_KMSP5a7d_186.mp4_00.00.48.12_1561686074581.png_7452465_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Weekend closures planned for major highways in Twin Cities metro</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alex Lehnert, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 08:45PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 08:47PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It should come as no surprise to anyone that’s been in a car the last few weeks that the construction season is in full swing in the Twin Cities. And with another summer weekend on the horizon, another round of closures impacting some major metro thoroughfares.</p><p>“We’re just asking people to take an extra five minutes to know your route, to look where you’re going to go, and find that right detour because we don’t want you to get frustrated,” explains Kevin Walker, MnDOT spokesperson.</p><p>Beginning Friday at 10 p.m., westbound I-94 will close from Western Avenue in St. Paul to Highway 280. Heads up Minnesota United fans, that closure is lasting through the weekend, which means if you’re coming from the east metro, you’re going to need to find a new route or avoid the car altogether and hop on a bike or the light rail. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/judge-st-paul-trash-plan-to-remain-in-place-during-mn-supreme-court-appeal" title="Judge: St. Paul trash plan to remain in place during MN Supreme Court appeal" data-articleId="415149063" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/9%20P%20-%20ST.%20PAUL%20TRASH%20LATEST_00.00.19.12_1560220877854.png_7381611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/9%20P%20-%20ST.%20PAUL%20TRASH%20LATEST_00.00.19.12_1560220877854.png_7381611_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/9%20P%20-%20ST.%20PAUL%20TRASH%20LATEST_00.00.19.12_1560220877854.png_7381611_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/9%20P%20-%20ST.%20PAUL%20TRASH%20LATEST_00.00.19.12_1560220877854.png_7381611_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/9%20P%20-%20ST.%20PAUL%20TRASH%20LATEST_00.00.19.12_1560220877854.png_7381611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge: St. Paul trash plan to remain in place during MN Supreme Court appeal</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 06:41PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 06:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The current St. Paul trash plan, which was suspended by a judge last month , will remain in place through the duration of the city’s Minnesota Supreme Court appeal.</p><p>The city was notified that Judge Leonardo Castro, of the Ramsey County District Court, stayed the suspension of the city’s organized trash collection program.</p><p>As a result, enforcement of the suspension of the ordinance will be delayed. 