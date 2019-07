Video and photo from Tara Freitag Video and photo from Tara Freitag

- A soldier from Minnesota got a special "welcome home" from man's best friend this week.

On Tuesday, Cpl. Benjamin Freitag, who is from Henderson, Minnesota, returned to Fort Drum in New York after serving with the 2nd Brigade Combat Team in Afghanistan.

Waiting to greet him was his wife Tara, who recorded the video, and his dog Roux, who took off running the second she heard his voice -- even before she saw him.

In the video, you can see Cpl. Freitag rubbing down Roux who is jumping around and very excited to see her master.

Cpl. Freitag was deployed for nine months in Afghanistan.