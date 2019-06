- Prince has a boatload of classics in his catalog, but you might not know the prolific songwriter was responsible for a number of hits for other bands.

Over the years, Prince wrote and produced a number of songs for bands like The Time, Kenny Rogers, and Vanity 6, among a cast of others. Now, for the first time, Prince’s versions of those songs are being released.

The new collection, known as “Originals,” hit download sites on Friday with Prince’s Estate putting out a teaser video for Prince’s version of the Bangles’ 1986 hit “Manic Monday.” The preview posted to Apple Music shows Prince archival footage laid over a demo version of the song.

The new album will feature Prince’s takes on “Jungle Love” which was made famous by The Time, Sheila E’s hit “The Glamorous Life,” and Martika’s international favorite "Love... Thy Will Be Done."

The album is available for download on most music website and can be streamed via Tidal or Spotify. You can see the “Manic Monday” preview on Apple Music.

Track Listing

Sex Shooter

Jungle Love

Manic Monday

Noon Rendezvous

Make-Up

100 MPH

You're My Love

Holly Rock

Baby, You're My Love

The Glamorous Life

Gigolos Get Lonely Too

Love... Thy Will Be Done

Dear Michelangelo

Wouldn't You Love to Love Me?

Nothing Compares 2 U