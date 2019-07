- An Elk River man is Minnesota's newest millionaire after he bought the winning Lotto America ticket, according to the Minnesota Lottery.

Jeffrey Love came forward Friday as the winner of $21.6 million. The winning ticket had been in his glove box. On his way to work, he stopped at a lottery retailer to scan his ticket. When the scanner told him to contact the Minnesota Lottery to get his winnings, he knew he needed to check the numbers for himself.

"When I compared the winning numbers to my ticket, they matched exactly," said Love in the press release. "I called [my wife] and said, ‘We have a situation.’”

Love bought the ticket at a Holiday gas station in Ramsey, Minnesota.