- Elizabeth Smart addressed a crowd of hundreds that packed into the Barron High School gym Friday night.

Smart was a light for the community that has just gone through one of its darkest times.

Through her own experiences, Smart was able to give people in Barron guidance as they continue to help Jayme Closs heal.

Smart told them how important space was going to be for Closs as she reclaims her life.

She recommended that, when people see Closs, to smile and not stare.

Most importantly, however, she reminded the assembled residents of the courage it took that young girl to escape to survive.

“When I was kidnapped, it brought a whole new meaning of terror,” Smart said. “A whole new meaning of what nightmares are made of.”