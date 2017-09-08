Univ. of Minn. launches campaign to raise $4 billion by 2021

- The University of Minnesota announced Friday it is launching a system-wide fundraising campaign aimed at raising $4 billion by 2021.

The funds will benefit students, faculty and education, research and outreach programs on all five U of M campuses – Twin Cities, Duluth, Crookston, Morris and Rochester, according to a university statement.

The U of M has already secured more than $2.5 billion of its $4 billion goal from private donors since it began the campaign in 2011. Leaders are hoping to raise the remaining $1.5 billion from the public sector over the next four years.

“Since 2011, the campaign has supported more than 700 new scholarships, 398 new fellowships and professional school scholarships and transformative commitments to Native American and nursing education,” according to a news release.

U of M leaders have dubbed the effort “Driven: The University of Minnesota Campaign.”