Graduation rates for Minneapolis schools keep climbing, especially at North HS

- Graduation rates for Minneapolis Public Schools are continuing to climb, with 67 percent of students graduating within four years – the highest graduation rate in the district has seen in the last 10 years.

North High School in north Minneapolis has seen one of the most dramatic increases in the last few years and currently boasts the highest graduation rate of MPS’ seven community high schools. 81.5 percent of students now graduate within four years. Just three years ago, that number was only 36.8 percent.

Graduation rates also increased among both African American students and Asian students at North High School, increasing by seven and five percent respectively.

“We are proud to see growth in our graduation rates,” Superintendent Ed Graff said in a statement. “The urgency around addressing the achievement gap is real, and while we are celebrating some good news today, we are also mindful that we have significantly more work to do as a district and as a community to support all students.”