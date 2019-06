- In the aftermath of the shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal office that left 12 people dead, the Edina City Hall is making changes to increase safety.

Starting July 1, the Edina City Hall will close the entrance from Eden Avenue to the public, making the hall's main entrance the only way get into the building.

Officials say this will help make it easier for security to monitor traffic in and out of the building.

The change comes after a safety review by city workers and police that started even before the Virginia shooting. However, city officials say the massacre served as a painful reminder of the importance of workplace safety.