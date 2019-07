- Police in Eden Prairie, Minnesota are investigating several incidents of possible arson at parks throughout the city that occurred over the last several weeks.

Since June 28, the Eden Prairie Police Department said its officers have responded to fires at two portable toilets and a trashcan at different city parks. The fires appear to have been intentionally set.

Police are also investigating property damage that occurred after fireworks were left inside three residential mailboxes, a portable toilet and a vehicle. The fireworks caused more than $7,000 in damage.

Police have not determined whether the incidents are related.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Eden Prairie Police Department at 952-949-6200.