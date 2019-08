- The southbound lane of East River Parkway near the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis is back open weeks after a mudslide.

Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board officials said Friday no parking will be allowed on the roadway and temporary traffic lines will be in effect for the time being while slope assessment continues.

The board says engineering consultants have deemed 28 feet from the east curb of the parkway can be safely opened. The northbound lanes were re-opened shortly after the mudslide on July 17.

Officials say heavy rainfall likely contributed to the mudslide. Engineers will continue to assess the slope to ensure safety for drivers, officials say.