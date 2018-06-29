Dunkin' Donuts debuts 'donut fries'

- There will be a new way to dunk your doughnuts.

Starting July 2, Dunkin’ Donut Fries will be available a participating locations across the country. The company says the donut fries are just like mini churros.

The company said they tried to quietly test the Donut Fries in its hometown of Boston earlier this year, but many noticed and took to social media.

An order will come with five fries, for the cost of $2. Contact your local Dunkin’ Donuts location to see if they have the Donut Fries.

