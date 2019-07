- Police and community members are praising a Duluth police officer who saved a toddler after the van the child was in rolled into traffic and struck a tree.

At about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, officer Todd Simmons was on his way to work when he spotted the crash near Mesaba Avenue, according to Chief Mike Tusken.

According to the chief, a mother was taking her two children out of the van when it rolled into busy traffic, struck a vehicle and lodged into the trees on the steep hillside below. The van was partially suspended in the trees above the ground.

When he arrived, Simmons called for medical help and safely removed the child from the van.

"A scary and potentially tragic incident fortunately ends with property damage and minor injury," the chief wrote on Facebook.