- Officials are warning residents to travel safely after recent storms left much of the southeastern part of the state flooded.

According to the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, Zumbro Falls and surrounding areas suffered a great deal of flooding during the recent storms, prompting several road closures.

Meanwhile, Friday morning, Zumbro River flooding swept away a herd of cows near Byron. Officials say 35-40 of the 57 cows have been found.

Highway 52 was closed for much of the day Friday due to water on the road, but was reopened Saturday morning after the water receded.