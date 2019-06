- The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the driver of a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run with a UTV Monday night.

At 6:45 p.m., deputies were called to a crash on County Road 158 in Maple Grove Township. When they arrived, they determined a 1999 Mercury Marquis and a Polaris Ranger UTV had crashed, and the driver of the car had fled the scene.

The UTV driver, a 27-year-old man, was unresponsive. He was flown to Sanford Hospital in Fargo, where he died from his injuries. His identity is being withheld pending the notification of his family.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run crash is asked to contact the White Earth Police Department at 218-983-3201 or the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661.