- A driver is involved in a standoff Tuesday night after he fled police in a stolen car and crashed into a home on the border of St. Paul, Minnesota.

According to police, officers tried to pull over a stolen car, but the driver fled. The driver eventually crashed into the back of a home on the 1700 block of Sylvan Street. Officials say the suspect is armed.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 9 for updates.