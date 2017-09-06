Donate money, not things, to Harvey relief efforts

- Pictures of the devastation in Houston have compelled thousands of Americans to help, donating millions of dollars and thousands of loads worth of items to the relief effort.

But the things being donated pile up quickly, and sometimes overwhelm those in need, leading to a glut of certain items and not enough of others.

In light of this, officials are now calling for people to donate money and leave the purchasing to people and organizations on the ground who can distribute them more effectively.

You can make $10.00 donations to the Red Cross Relief Efforts by texting “HARVEY” to 90999, or by going to redcross.org.

You can also go to Amazon's Red Cross Harvey Relief page to donate specific items that the Red Cross then distributes exactly where they're needed.