Documentary explores the man who took 'One giant leap for mankind' Posted Jul 24 2019 09:06PM CDT
Updated Jul 24 2019 10:24PM CDT As a screening of the new documentary, "Armstrong," about Neil Armstrong who was on the Apollo 11 crew, debuted high a-top the Guthrie Theater</p><p>The film looks at Armstrong as a person, according to someone who knew him well, his son Mark.</p><p>“From the families point of view it’s great, people get to know the way dad was the way we knew him,” Mark said. “With his sense of humor and all the facets of his personality I think come out in the film.”</p><p>The movie itself has a local tie as it launched from a decade’s long friendship between Neil Armstrong and the executive produce, Minneapolis financier Jim Hays.</p><p>“It’s spectacular. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>DHS inspector general reassigned to general counsel office amid investigation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 01:42PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 01:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Minnesota Department of Human Services announced Monday Inspector General Carolyn Ham has been reassigned its general counsel office “while an investigation is complete.” </p><p>Ham remains on paid leave from her $132,880-a-year job. She was placed on leave in March after a complaint was filed against her. In mid-July, FOX 9 learned that DHS had not yet begun an investigation into the complaint, meaning Ham had been collecting a paycheck for four and a half months .</p><p>Ham said she had been told the investigation would start on July 23. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/2-gophers-swimmers-injured-by-stray-gunfire-in-downtown-minneapolis" title="2 Gophers swimmers injured by stray gunfire in downtown Minneapolis" data-articleId="420880471" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/university%20of%20minnesota%20u%20of%20m%20generic_1465317196882_1408670_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/university%20of%20minnesota%20u%20of%20m%20generic_1465317196882_1408670_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/university%20of%20minnesota%20u%20of%20m%20generic_1465317196882_1408670_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/university%20of%20minnesota%20u%20of%20m%20generic_1465317196882_1408670_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/university%20of%20minnesota%20u%20of%20m%20generic_1465317196882_1408670_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U of M file photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 Gophers swimmers injured by stray gunfire in downtown Minneapolis</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 12:06PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 12:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two members of the Gophers men's swimming team were injured by stray gunfire in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday morning, the University of Minnesota confirmed Monday.</p><p>The Minneapolis Police Department said the shooting happened near 2nd Avenue North and 3rd Street North around 1:15 a.m. </p><p>According to a statement from the university, the victims had just ordered a pizza and were waiting for a ride home when the shooting occurred. They were treated and released from the hospital and are recovering. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/5-whales-stranded-along-redington-beach" title="Rescue underway for 5 pilot whales stranded along Redington Beach" data-articleId="420906141" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/Midday_update__Five_whales_stranded_0_7556572_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/Midday_update__Five_whales_stranded_0_7556572_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/Midday_update__Five_whales_stranded_0_7556572_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/Midday_update__Five_whales_stranded_0_7556572_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/Midday_update__Five_whales_stranded_0_7556572_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Experts are still working to assess the status of five distressed whales who beached themselves along Redington Beach this morning." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rescue underway for 5 pilot whales stranded along Redington Beach</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 09:04AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 11:03AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Experts think they now have a plan to save five distressed whales who beached themselves along Redington Beach this morning, drawing a crowd to the unusual sight.</p><p>The scene is in the area of 162nd Avenue. Crews set up multiple tents on the beach and in the shallow water while biologists and others work on the whales. Pinellas deputies, FWC, and the Clearwater Marine Aquarium are among those assisting.</p><p>“We prioritize the animals over anything else, so that’s why you see the tents, to avoid the animals getting sunburned. We’re continuing to splash water on them and check their vitals. We check every time they take a breath. id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2-gophers-swimmers-injured-by-stray-gunfire-in-downtown-minneapolis" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/university%20of%20minnesota%20u%20of%20m%20generic_1465317196882_1408670_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/university%20of%20minnesota%20u%20of%20m%20generic_1465317196882_1408670_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/university%20of%20minnesota%20u%20of%20m%20generic_1465317196882_1408670_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/university%20of%20minnesota%20u%20of%20m%20generic_1465317196882_1408670_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/university%20of%20minnesota%20u%20of%20m%20generic_1465317196882_1408670_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U&#x20;of&#x20;M&#x20;file&#x20;photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>2 Gophers swimmers injured by stray gunfire in downtown Minneapolis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/5-whales-stranded-along-redington-beach" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/still-2019-07-29-14h40m36s370_1564425678492_7557157_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/still-2019-07-29-14h40m36s370_1564425678492_7557157_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/still-2019-07-29-14h40m36s370_1564425678492_7557157_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/still-2019-07-29-14h40m36s370_1564425678492_7557157_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/still-2019-07-29-14h40m36s370_1564425678492_7557157_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rescue underway for 5 pilot whales stranded along Redington Beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/5-dead-2-injured-in-shootings-at-2-houses-in-western-wisconsin" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>5 dead, 2 injured in shootings at 2 houses in western Wisconsin</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trench-collapses-at-construction-site-in-downtown-minneapolis-rescue-underway" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/29/minneapolis%20trench%20collapse%20rob%20olson_1564412959205.jpg_7556179_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/29/minneapolis%20trench%20collapse%20rob%20olson_1564412959205.jpg_7556179_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/29/minneapolis%20trench%20collapse%20rob%20olson_1564412959205.jpg_7556179_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/29/minneapolis%20trench%20collapse%20rob%20olson_1564412959205.jpg_7556179_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/29/minneapolis%20trench%20collapse%20rob%20olson_1564412959205.jpg_7556179_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trench collapses at construction site in downtown Minneapolis, rescue underway</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/53-new-brews-beverages-to-sip-on-at-minnesota-state-fair-this-year" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/31/state-fair-beer_1533042962601_5869337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/31/state-fair-beer_1533042962601_5869337_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/31/state-fair-beer_1533042962601_5869337_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/31/state-fair-beer_1533042962601_5869337_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/31/state-fair-beer_1533042962601_5869337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> 