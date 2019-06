- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Friday they have discovered four invasive carp in Minnesota waters, but stressed this does not necessarily mean there is a breeding population in the state.

A bighead carp and three silver carp were captured in the past weeks. The bighead carp was caught in Oak Park Heights while the three silver carp were captured in Pool 4 of the Mississippi River between Red Wing and Wabasha.

“The DNR has confirmed between two and seven individual invasive carp captures each spring since 2013,” said DNR invasive fish coordinator Nick Frohnauer. “It is unusual that several of a single species would be captured in a short span of time. But, given the persistent high water this spring, this is not a surprise.”

High water this spring has allowed for “open river” conditions in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois this has allowed fish to swim upriver past locks and dams. The DNR says while these water conditions can be very helpful for native species in search of new habitat, but also allow for non-native fish to make their way upriver.