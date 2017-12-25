Dispatcher walks couple, officer through roadside birth

- As most people unwrapped presents Christmas morning, Hannah Lindeman and her husband Taylor were headed to the hospital with a daughter on the way.

The birth was four weeks ahead of schedule, a holiday surprise that gives a whole new meaning to the phrase "roadside delivery."

Unable to wait for the drive to end, 6 pound 8 ounce Poppy Lindeman arrived on the side of Highway 8 in Chisago County, thanks to the quick thinking of Jake Prager at Allina Health Emergency Medical Services. It's his first year on the job as an emergency dispatcher, though the Lindemans and their Christmas surprise represent the fourth baby he's delivered in that relatively short period of time.

"I'm just glad it wasn't his first," Hannah Lindeman said. "He knew what he was doing. he was calm and collected, and that helped keep us calm."

With help from Officer Brian Carlson of the Lakes Area Police Department on the scene, Prager walked all three of them through every step of the process--though by most measurements, it was a relatively simple delivery.

"It was about two or three pushes and Poppy was out," Taylor Lindeman said.

Within a couple minutes paramedics arrived on the scene and took over, bringing Hannah and Poppy to the hospital for monitoring.

Prager said he considers the experience his "holiday bonus," and is just glad everyone involved is happy and healthy this Christmas.