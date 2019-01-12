Dismal metro snow season… so far

The Twin Cities has received 11 inches of snow so far this season at MSP Airport. By this time last year, we amazingly still were shy of 10 inches. But we made up for the deficit and then some posting a nearly 80 inch total for the season.

What an atypical January it has been so far; warm & dry. While liquid precipitation in January is around the lowest of the year, it is on average the snowiest month of the year for the Twin Cities. According to the 1981-2010 climate averages used by the National Weather Service, January is the only month of the season that we average over a foot of powder.

This year though its been bupkis. A whole lotta nothin. Zilch. Zero. Nada. Other than parts of central Iowa, every spot in the Upper Midwest has seen as much, and in many cases more, snow than we have. 11” now officially at MSP Airport, less than half of where we should be this far into the season. Much of northern Minnesota, and even parts of the I-90 corridor, are faring far better in the snowfall category.

While hope seems lost for snow lovers, consider this. At this point last year, we were almost 2 inches shy of where we sit now in terms of snowfall accumulation. But we finished out the season with nearly 80 inches of the white stuff. Granted, over 2 feet of that fell in April, but you have to admit that it’s a pretty sweet comeback. Can we do it again? Well, considering we aren’t even half way through our snow season yet, I’d say anything can happen.