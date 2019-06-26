< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Diocese of New Ulm reaches $34M settlement in bankruptcy case
Posted Jun 26 2019 03:08PM CDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 03:18PM CDT data-article-id="414876756" data-article-version="1.0">Diocese of New Ulm reaches $34M settlement in bankruptcy case</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-414876756" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Diocese of New Ulm reaches $34M settlement in bankruptcy case&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/diocese-of-new-ulm-reaches-34m-settlement-in-bankruptcy-case" data-title="Diocese of New Ulm reaches $34M settlement in bankruptcy case" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/diocese-of-new-ulm-reaches-34m-settlement-in-bankruptcy-case" addthis:title="Diocese of New Ulm reaches $34M settlement in bankruptcy case"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414876756.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414876756");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414876756-414879563"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/diocese%20of%20new%20ulm_1561580186473.JPG_7446786_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/diocese%20of%20new%20ulm_1561580186473.JPG_7446786_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/diocese%20of%20new%20ulm_1561580186473.JPG_7446786_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/diocese%20of%20new%20ulm_1561580186473.JPG_7446786_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/diocese%20of%20new%20ulm_1561580186473.JPG_7446786_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414876756-414879563" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/diocese%20of%20new%20ulm_1561580186473.JPG_7446786_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/diocese%20of%20new%20ulm_1561580186473.JPG_7446786_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/diocese%20of%20new%20ulm_1561580186473.JPG_7446786_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/diocese%20of%20new%20ulm_1561580186473.JPG_7446786_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/diocese%20of%20new%20ulm_1561580186473.JPG_7446786_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 03:08PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 03:18PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414876756" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW ULM, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - The Diocese of New Ulm has reached a $34 million settlement in its bankruptcy case with 93 people who claim clergy and other members of the Diocese sexually abused them when they were children. </p><p>The diocese <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/diocese-of-new-ulm-files-for-bankruptcy-amidst-sex-abuse-lawsuit">filed for bankruptcy in 2017</a> after the victims filed lawsuits against the Diocese. </p><p>Jeff Anderson, the attorney who represents many of the survivors, announced the settlement Wednesday. It includes an $8 million contribution from the Diocese and its parishes, with the rest coming from the Diocese’s insurance carriers. </p><p>“The settlement represents our commitment to finding a fair resolution for victims and survivors of sexual abuse while continuing our ministry for those we serve throughout south and west central Minnesota,” Bishop John M. More News Stories

19-year-old arrested at Woodbury hotel in connection to Red Wing shooting
Posted Jun 26 2019 03:23PM CDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 03:25PM CDT
A 19-year-old suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Red Wing , Minnesota is now in custody after he was found at a hotel in Woodbury, according to law enforcement agencies.

According to the Red Wing Police Department, Tuesday evening a man was shot in the 700 block of Plum Street. The injured man, 28-year-old D'andre Shawn Hicks of Tampa, Florida, was airlifted to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. His condition is unknown.

Witnesses told police they saw a male suspect running away from the scene.

Edina City Hall to restrict public entrances as part of safety plan
Posted Jun 26 2019 03:17PM CDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 03:28PM CDT
In the aftermath of the shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal office that left 12 people dead, the Edina City Hall is making changes to increase safety.

Starting July 1, the Edina City Hall will close the entrance from Eden Avenue to the public, making the hall's main entrance the only way get into the building.

Officials say this will help make it easier for security to monitor traffic in and out of the building.

Brit's Pub to be sold to restaurant company that owns CRAVE
Posted Jun 26 2019 02:01PM CDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 02:07PM CDT
Kaskaid Hospitality, a Twin Cities-based company that also owns CRAVE, announced Wednesday it plans to buy Brit's Pub in downtown Minneapolis. 

The company said it is close to finalizing an agreement to buy Brit's, with the sale expected to close on Friday. The restaurant, with its iconic rooftop, has been a mainstay on Nicollet Mall since 1990. 

The name will remain the same, however, and Kaskaid Hospitality says it has "fully committed" to keeping Brit's concept and staff intact after the sale. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>19-year-old arrested at Woodbury hotel in connection to Red Wing shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 03:23PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 03:25PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 19-year-old suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Red Wing , Minnesota is now in custody after he was found at a hotel in Woodbury, according to law enforcement agencies.</p><p>According to the Red Wing Police Department, Tuesday evening a man was shot in the 700 block of Plum Street. The injured man, 28-year-old D'andre Shawn Hicks of Tampa, Florida, was airlifted to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. His condition is unknown.</p><p>Witnesses told police they saw a male suspect running away from the scene.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/edina-city-hall-to-remove-public-entrance-as-part-of-safety-plan" title="Edina City Hall to restrict public entrances as part of safety plan" data-articleId="414880057" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/city-of-edina_1561580159333_7446785_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/city-of-edina_1561580159333_7446785_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/city-of-edina_1561580159333_7446785_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/city-of-edina_1561580159333_7446785_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/city-of-edina_1561580159333_7446785_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Edina City Hall to restrict public entrances as part of safety plan</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 03:17PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 03:28PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In the aftermath of the shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal office that left 12 people dead, the Edina City Hall is making changes to increase safety.</p><p>Starting July 1, the Edina City Hall will close the entrance from Eden Avenue to the public, making the hall's main entrance the only way get into the building.</p><p>Officials say this will help make it easier for security to monitor traffic in and out of the building.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/brit-s-pub-to-be-sold-to-restaurant-company-that-owns-crave" title="Brit's Pub to be sold to restaurant company that owns CRAVE" data-articleId="414866709" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/brit%27s%20pub%20world%20cup%20final_1561575614143.jpg_7446805_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/brit%27s%20pub%20world%20cup%20final_1561575614143.jpg_7446805_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/brit%27s%20pub%20world%20cup%20final_1561575614143.jpg_7446805_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/brit%27s%20pub%20world%20cup%20final_1561575614143.jpg_7446805_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/brit%27s%20pub%20world%20cup%20final_1561575614143.jpg_7446805_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Brit's Pub to be sold to restaurant company that owns CRAVE</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 02:01PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 02:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Kaskaid Hospitality, a Twin Cities-based company that also owns CRAVE, announced Wednesday it plans to buy Brit's Pub in downtown Minneapolis. </p><p>The company said it is close to finalizing an agreement to buy Brit's, with the sale expected to close on Friday. The restaurant, with its iconic rooftop, has been a mainstay on Nicollet Mall since 1990. </p><p>The name will remain the same, however, and Kaskaid Hospitality says it has "fully committed" to keeping Brit's concept and staff intact after the sale. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wayfair-workers-walk-out-protest-retailer-selling-furniture-to-detention-centers-that-house-kids"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/ugcapproved_ugcwayfairprotest_062619_1561573297959_7446659_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Wayfair employees in Boston hold signs and protest the online retailer's sale of furniture to migrant detention facilities that house children. (Photo credit: Kharma Jones via Twitter)" title="ugcapproved_ugcwayfairprotest_062619-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wayfair workers walk out, protest retailer selling furniture to detention centers that house kids</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/beth-chapman-star-of-dog-the-bounty-hunter-dies-at-51"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GettyImages-169981581%20THUMB_1561565055926.jpg_7446070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="TV personalities Duane Dog Lee Chapman and Beth Chapman attend the 2013 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)" title="169981581_1561565055926-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Beth Chapman, star of ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter,' dies at 51</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/junior-dos-santos-vs-francis-ngannou-headlines-ufc-fight-night-s-co-main-event"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/dos%20Santos_1561559111354.jpg_7445897_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Junior dos Santos will fight Francis Ngannou at UFC's Fight Night Saturday at Target Center" title="dos Santosg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Junior dos Santos vs Francis Ngannou headlines UFC Fight Night's main event</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/town-ball-tour-stops-in-glencoe-minnesota"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/9%20VO%20-%20GLENCOE%20TOWNBALL_00.00.30.24_1561552690473.png_7445655_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="9 VO - GLENCOE TOWNBALL_00.00.30.24_1561552690473.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FOX 9 Town Ball Tour stops in Glencoe, Minnesota</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/diocese-of-new-ulm-reaches-34m-settlement-in-bankruptcy-case" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/diocese%20of%20new%20ulm_1561580186473.JPG_7446786_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/diocese%20of%20new%20ulm_1561580186473.JPG_7446786_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/diocese%20of%20new%20ulm_1561580186473.JPG_7446786_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/diocese%20of%20new%20ulm_1561580186473.JPG_7446786_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/diocese%20of%20new%20ulm_1561580186473.JPG_7446786_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Diocese of New Ulm reaches $34M settlement in bankruptcy case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/edina-city-hall-to-remove-public-entrance-as-part-of-safety-plan" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/city-of-edina_1561580159333_7446785_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/city-of-edina_1561580159333_7446785_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/city-of-edina_1561580159333_7446785_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/city-of-edina_1561580159333_7446785_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/city-of-edina_1561580159333_7446785_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Edina City Hall to restrict public entrances as part of safety plan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/brit-s-pub-to-be-sold-to-restaurant-company-that-owns-crave" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/brit%27s%20pub%20world%20cup%20final_1561575614143.jpg_7446805_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/brit%27s%20pub%20world%20cup%20final_1561575614143.jpg_7446805_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/brit%27s%20pub%20world%20cup%20final_1561575614143.jpg_7446805_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/brit%27s%20pub%20world%20cup%20final_1561575614143.jpg_7446805_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/brit%27s%20pub%20world%20cup%20final_1561575614143.jpg_7446805_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Brit's Pub to be sold to restaurant company that owns CRAVE</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wayfair-workers-walk-out-protest-retailer-selling-furniture-to-detention-centers-that-house-kids" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/ugcapproved_ugcwayfairprotest_062619_1561573297959_7446659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/ugcapproved_ugcwayfairprotest_062619_1561573297959_7446659_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/ugcapproved_ugcwayfairprotest_062619_1561573297959_7446659_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/ugcapproved_ugcwayfairprotest_062619_1561573297959_7446659_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/ugcapproved_ugcwayfairprotest_062619_1561573297959_7446659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Wayfair&#x20;employees&#x20;in&#x20;Boston&#x20;hold&#x20;signs&#x20;and&#x20;protest&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;the&#x20;online&#x20;retailer&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;sale&#x20;of&#x20;furniture&#x20;to&#x20;migrant&#x20;detention&#x20;facilities&#x20;that&#x20;house&#x20;children&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Kharma&#x20;Jones&#x20;via&#x20;Twitter&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wayfair workers walk out, protest retailer selling furniture to detention centers that house kids</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/widow-blames-faulty-door-gas-leak-after-minnesota-man-found-dead-in-stadium-beer-cooler" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/06/28/6P%20ATLANTA%20BEER%20COOLER%20DEATH_00.00.03.22_1530230572734.png_5728277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/06/28/6P%20ATLANTA%20BEER%20COOLER%20DEATH_00.00.03.22_1530230572734.png_5728277_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/06/28/6P%20ATLANTA%20BEER%20COOLER%20DEATH_00.00.03.22_1530230572734.png_5728277_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/06/28/6P%20ATLANTA%20BEER%20COOLER%20DEATH_00.00.03.22_1530230572734.png_5728277_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/06/28/6P%20ATLANTA%20BEER%20COOLER%20DEATH_00.00.03.22_1530230572734.png_5728277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Widow blames faulty door, gas leak after Minnesota man found dead in stadium beer cooler</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3619"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 