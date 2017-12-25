Diamondbacks player Pavin Smith paid off parents' home, melts the internet's heart

Pavin Smith (right), during his time as a player for the University of Virginia Cavaliers baseball team. (Getty Images)

Pavin Smith #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks takes batting practice for the MLB game against the Miami Marlins at Chase Field on September 23, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

The parents of one Arizona Diamondbacks player were presented with a great Christmas gift, and that generous act is warming hearts everywhere.

According to 247sports, Pavin Smith paid off his parent's home and presented the gift to his parents on Christmas.

Smith posted a video of his parents' reaction to his gift, on his verified Twitter page.

Thank you for everything you have done for me! This doesn’t make up for any of it. Love you both so much. Our home is finally all YOURS. Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/h9wog2HfHv — Pavin Smith (@PavinSmith) December 25, 2017

Smiths' parents were visibly emotional, as they learned of the gift.

As of Monday night, the video was viewed 130,000 times and re-tweeted 746 times. People on Twitter also praised Smith for his generous gift.

Don't even know you all and I'm crying watching this. What a wonderful gift you've given your family. Merry Christmas!! — Shana Schwarz (@shanaschwarz) December 25, 2017

Pavin, well done. Keep doing great things. Merry Christmas to you and your family! — Brian O'Connor (@UVACoachOConnor) December 26, 2017

