Deputies surprise family with new van filled with Christmas presents

- A Minnesota family received a special Christmas surprise on Friday.

One week after their van broke down near Arden Hills, Keichaun Greer and Neveia Montgomery received a new van and Christmas presents for their kids thanks to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department and White Bear Mitsuibishi.

“There old van had over a quarter million miles on it and as much as it would have cost to get it back on the road we just decided to give them a newer van with way less miles,” said Richard Herod, White Bear Mitsubishi General Manager.

The couple was first given a ride after their breakdown by Ramsey County civilian officer Jim Moody, who made a few calls and helped set things in motion. Greer and Montgomery say it’s a Christmas they’ll never forget.

“I just couldn’t believe it,“ said Keichaun Greer.