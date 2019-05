- Pine County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a 60-year-old suspect after a physical altercation turned into a shooting Saturday afternoon in Hinckley, Minn.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Pine County 911 received the call at 2:36 p.m. from a man saying he was shot in the shoulder. The man said he was driving toward the city of Hinckley from an address on Little Sand Creek Rd.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is Allen W. Hasser, of Hinckley and that he is known to the victim.

A witness reported that the Hasser and the victim were engaged in a physical altercation before Hasser walked back to his residence to get a gun.

Hasser then fired multiple shots from his handgun into the victim’s car as he was driving away. He struck the victim’s vehicle and hit him in the shoulder.

Deputies, the Minnesota State Patrol and DNR officials were not able to find the suspect on his property or in the area. The search included a helicopter.

Anyone with information about Hasser’s whereabouts are asked to call Pine County at 320-629-8380.